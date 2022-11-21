ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas surges into top five, while North Carolina still leads USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The second full week of action in the men’s college basketball season featured many more high-profile matchups than the first week. As such, the new USA TODAY Sports/NABC Coaches Poll has a lot more changes.

North Carolina retains the top spot. The Tar Heels have been unchallenged for the most part through their first four games and received 23 of the 31 first-place votes submitted this week. Houston moves up to No. 2, snagging seven first-place nods. Kansas moves up to third thanks to a mid-week win against Duke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogTeo_0jIoHbbG00
Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after scoring a three-point basket in the second half against Gonzaga at Moody Center. Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Sports

Texas is one of the week’s biggest movers. The Longhorns vault all the way from 11th to 4th on the heels of a dominant win against then-No. 2 Gonzaga . The Bulldogs bounced back to beat Kentucky but slip to No. 5. Kentucky, which had lost another game earlier in the week to No. 15 Michigan State, tumbles nine places to No. 13.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports men's basketball poll

No. 6 Virginia also makes a big jump from No. 14 following wins against Baylor and No. 14 Illinois. Baylor holds on to the No. 7 position, as Creighton, Arkansas and Duke round out the top 10.

No. 22 Connecticut, No. 24 Iowa and No. 25 Maryland join the poll this week.

TCU, Dayton and Michigan are the dropouts.

