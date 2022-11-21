Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
United States are big underdogs vs. England in World Cup
After attracting the majority of the early bets, the U.S. Men's National Team will be a big underdog in Friday's match vs. England in the World Cup.
CBS Sports
World Cup live scores, updates: Wales vs. Iran goalless, FIFA World Cup 2022 bracket, schedule, standings
Groups A and B are in play on Friday, with a 2 p.m. ET showdown between the United States and England. Day 6 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here and Wales vs. Iran is coming at you from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium as the second round of games gets underway in Group B.
CBS Sports
Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract with immediate effect after explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo will not wear a Manchester United uniform again. Just two days before the Portugal captain begins his World Cup campaign, United terminated their star forward's contract in a move that they described as mutual. The club had begun a process that could have led to Ronaldo being sacked...
CBS Sports
Wales vs. Iran final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 late drama as 10-man Welsh side lose late in Group B action
Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is suddenly wide open after an incredible ending saw Iran beat Wales 2-0 in Al Rayyan on Friday. A goalless draw was playing out at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium before Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of this tournament via VAR in the 86th minute.
