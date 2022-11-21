ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Tells Kim Petras She’s ‘Done a Lot of Butt-Popping’ to One of Her Songs

By Starr Bowenbank
 3 days ago

Kim Petras has Taylor Swif t’s seal of approval. At Sunday’s (Nov. 20) AMAs, Swift had the chance to catch up with the pop singer backstage and express her love for Petras and one of her songs.

Catching up near the bar at the event, Swift leaned into hug Petras, and exclaimed, “I love your song so much. I’ve done a lot of butt-popping to that” in a brief video that has circulated on social media.

The “Anti-Hero” singer sadly did not name the track that she hasn’t been able to stop playing, but there is one song that Petras is on that has been making the rounds in a major way. Petras features on Sam Smith’s “Unholy” — the track debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 , but later crowned the chart on Oct. 29. After 11 weeks on the chart, Smith and Petras’ collab scored a nod at the 2023 Grammy Awards in the best pop duo/group performance category and is up against tracks by ABBA, Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and BTS, and Post Malone and Doja Cat. The nomination marks Petras’ first at the Grammys.

Smith and Petras’ “Unholy” was not up for any awards at the 2022 AMAs last night, but Swift was another story. The “Anti-Hero” singer won six awards, bringing her career-win total to 40. Sunday’s winning streak continues Swift’s tradition of being the most awarded artist in the show’s 50-year history; she has more awards than Michael Jackson (26 wins), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19).

Watch Swift and Petras’ cute catch-up below.

Billboard

