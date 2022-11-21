Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentMilwaukee, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
milwaukeemag.com
13 Things to Do in Milwaukee Thanksgiving Weekend: Nov. 24-27
Based on a true story, The Tin Woman is a play about a woman who receives a heart transplant but is unsure on what to do with her second chance at life. Tickets are available online. 2. Holiday Craft and Gift Expo. ALL WEEKEND | BROOKFIELD CONFERENCE CENTER. Looking to...
milwaukeemag.com
20+ Milwaukee-Area Breweries Hosting Black Friday Beer Releases
Expect long lines to form outside of Lakefront in the wee hours of the morning before the doors open at 8 a.m. It has become a Black Friday ritual. This year, the throngs will be waiting in line for bourbon barrel-aged Black Friday Imperial Stout; rum barrel-aged Black Friday Christmas Cookie made with vanilla, cinnamon and honey; Black Friday Double Barrel, a barleywine aged in bourbon and rye barrels; and Black Friday 5, an imperial stout that has been in rye barrels since 2017.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
On Milwaukee
Merrier by the lake: A guide to the holidays in the North Shore
This guide is in partnership with North Shore Chamber of Commerce, Welcome to Glendale and Shorewood Business Improvement District. Some of the most festive holiday spirit shines from Milwaukee's northern suburbs. From Shorewood to Cedarburg there's a lot happening before the year's end and whether you celebrate Christmas or Chanukah – or another December holiday – there's seasonal fun to be had for all including plenty of shopping.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Zoo turning on thousands of lights to kick-off the holidays
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced its kick-off to the holiday season with a special light festival that the zoo claims will be "bigger and brighter than ever." "Wild Lights" will see the zoo transformed into a family-friendly illuminated destination of hundreds of thousands of lights...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WISN
Thousands gather for community Thanksgiving meal in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Festival Hall on Fifth Street in Racine was filled with joy on Thanksgiving Day. Thousands of people gathered for the 13th annual "Dan and Ray's Rendering Thanks" event. "A one-time event turned into our 13th year," co-founder Dan Johnson told 12 News. "It’s young, old, rich,...
On Milwaukee
Sisu Cafe will moonlight as classic steakhouse three nights every week
Sisu Cafe, the Finnish-themed breakfast and lunch spot at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., has announced that it will be adding dinner service starting Saturday, Nov. 26. But it won’t be just any dinner service. For three evenings every week (Thursday through Saturday), owners Francisco Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen, who...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Do you remember Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save?
West Bend, WI – On this Thanksgiving we take a trip down Memory Lane and one of the much-loved pieces of local history, the grocery store. In particular, Prescott’s Pick ‘n Save. It was November 9, 2011 when Sendik’s opened on 18th Avenue in West Bend. It...
Spirit Airlines cut several direct flights to and from Milwaukee airport
Spirit Airlines has pulled several direct flights to and from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pumpkin bars recipe: Stephanie Barichello shares a fave dessert
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 Meteorologist is back with Real Milwaukee – ready to share one of her favorite dessert recipes for pumpkin bars!. 1 cup oil (I usually use olive oil) Beat eggs slightly with standing mixer or hand mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Grease and flour large...
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
