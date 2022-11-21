Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCRD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About International Seaways (INSW) Stock We Don't?
Investors in International Seaways, Inc. INSW need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
NRG vs. NEE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Utility - Electric Power sector might want to consider either NRG Energy (NRG) or NextEra Energy (NEE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Country Healthcare, CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, Boise Cascade and Builders FirstSource
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Country Healthcare CCRN, CVR Energy CVI, Delek US Holdings DK, Boise Cascade BCC and Builders FirstSource BLDR. 5 Broker Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest. Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
Intercontinental Exchange’s ICE compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
NASDAQ
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Albany International (AIN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Albany International...
NASDAQ
Is ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Clearwater Paper (CLW) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Incyte (INCY) Outperforms YTD: Will the Momentum Continue?
Shares of Incyte INCY have gained 5.9% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 19.7%. In fact, Incyte is one of the handful of stocks that has been outperforming the biotech industry in 2022. Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to drive growth for the company through...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +7.9%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Now (DNOW)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include RPM International, W.W. Grainger, Grand Canyon Education and Texas Roadhouse
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are RPM International RPM, W.W. Grainger GWW, Grand Canyon Education LOPE and Texas Roadhouse TXRH. Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits from investments. The GARP approach helps identify stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis.
NASDAQ
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Comments / 0