Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Sun & Moon Collection Challenges explained
The Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event has brought two Collection Challenges into the game: the Sun Challenge and the Moon Challenge. Here’s how to complete them both and get the rewards on offer. As the Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon Go, Niantic has delivered one...
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
Where to find Stonjourner in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Stonjourner is a returning desert-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea. Here’s where to find a wild Stonjourner. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Stonjourner is a Rock-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 8 of the series. This Pokemon is a huge stone colossus that towers over most trainers and their Pokemon. However, it can be brought down and caught once cornered in its natural habitat.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature
A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Vitality drop four LoL players ahead of LEC 2023
Vitality have confirmed a major shakeup to their League of Legends team, keeping only Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković and Zhou ‘Bo’ Yangbo from their 2022 LEC roster. On Twitter, Vitality announced the departures of top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris, jungler Kang ‘Haru’ Min-seung, AD Carry Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, and support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis as they prepare for an overhaul of their LEC roster after a disappointing year.
Deliver Us Mars: Release date, gameplay, story, more
Deliver Us Mars is the follow-up to the 2018 sci-fi thriller, Deliver Us The Moon, and it’s looking to take the series to new heights as well as a new planet. Here’s everything you need to know about Deliver Us Mars, from its intriguing story to when it will release.
How to buy Logan Paul’s first WWE action figure: Mattel pre-order, design revealed, more
Logan Paul’s very first WWE action figure has just been announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the item including when and how you can pre-order it. Logan Paul’s stint with the WWE has already garnered massive respect for the content creator, his performances at big PPVs such as Summerslam and Crown Jewel amassing a positive reception from fans and critics alike.
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All clothing store locations
If you’re wondering how and where you can change your clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, look no further. In Paldea, trainers start with the standard school uniform and can swap between four seasonal variants, and later on, they can buy accessories to make the outfit a little more personal.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 update: How to unlock Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125 & NVK-S22
Wondering how to unlock the Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125, and NVK-S22 in Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation? Then our handy unlock guide has you covered. The Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation update is finally live, bringing with it plenty of new content for players to delve into. There’s the new Spearhead map, Specialist system rework, and much more.
Apex Legends’ new Broken Moon map is literally broken with invisible walls
The newest map in Apex Legends, Broken Moon, has some hitboxes that are leaving players puzzled as their bullets bounce off of invisible walls. Broken Moon was introduced at the outset of Apex Legends Season 15, and players are still getting a feel for how to best play on the unfamiliar landscape.
Destiny 2 expansion prices slashed up to 75% off on Gamebillet
The upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, and the previous entries are all on sale this Black Friday over at Gamebillet. Wake up, Guardian, it’s time to shoot about a dozen of the same enemies. No, we also don’t know why everyone – including yourself – keeps playing it. Something about dopamine hits and loot.
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
Pokemon Go players want emergency update to fix crashing issues
Pokemon Go players experiencing some heavy crashing disruption in-game have now urged Niantic to get a grip on the issue with a hotfix update. The mobile game, available on both iOS and Android devices, is revving trainers up for the upcoming Astral Eclipse event for Sun and Moon. However, the...
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
