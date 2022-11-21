ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty

By Alex Pattle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ouw3d_0jInza4m00

Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.

Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James.

But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end of normal time, scoring his 41st Wales goal after Walker Zimmerman went through the back of him in the USA box.

It was Wales’ first goal at a World Cup since Terry Medwin scored against Hungary in 1958 , and it kept them very much in the race for a last-16 place. Iran, beaten 6-2 by England earlier in the day , will be their next opponents on Friday.. Relive all the action in our blog below.

