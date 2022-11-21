ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
vt-world.com

We Can Be Thankful for Vermont’s Wild Turkeys

One of our native wildlife species historically played an important role on Thanksgiving Day. North America’s native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table. Originally found only in the wild, turkeys now exist as meat-producing domesticated derivatives – the broad breasted white, broad...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup

By Katy Savage This year’s World Cup attendees will be among the first to see Killington’s newly completed K-1 Base Lodge. The debut of the $30+ million project on Friday, Nov. 25, has been three years in the making. The […] Read More The post New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Vermont couple are blown off course

Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
WESTFORD, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree

BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
BRADFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

'Pay it forward with poultry': Vermont restaurant gives away 100 free turkeys for Thanksgiving

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A Vermont restaurant showed gratitude for its customers this week with a turkey giveaway meant to start a cycle of goodwill. Twiggs American Gastropub in St. Albans purchased and gave away 100 turkeys this past weekend to regular customers in an effort to say thank you for their loyalty. Those customers were then tasked with giving those turkeys to someone they're grateful for or to someone in need.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
VTDigger

Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’

David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

