Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
vt-world.com
We Can Be Thankful for Vermont’s Wild Turkeys
One of our native wildlife species historically played an important role on Thanksgiving Day. North America’s native wild turkeys were the ancestors of the Thanksgiving turkey on our dinner table. Originally found only in the wild, turkeys now exist as meat-producing domesticated derivatives – the broad breasted white, broad...
VTDigger
Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035
Cars, buses, trucks and other modes of transportation are responsible for 40% of Vermont’s climate emissions, making it the state’s most polluting sector. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont officials are ready to ban sale of new gasoline passenger cars by 2035.
New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup
By Katy Savage This year’s World Cup attendees will be among the first to see Killington’s newly completed K-1 Base Lodge. The debut of the $30+ million project on Friday, Nov. 25, has been three years in the making. The […] Read More The post New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VTDigger
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
WCAX
A new twist on Burlington’s old free Thanksgiving dinner tradition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Groups in Chittenden County have teamed up to fill the void of free Thanksgiving meals left by the closing of Sweetwaters restaurant in Burlington. For the past 30 years, you could find Sweetwaters on the Church Street Marketplace busy all Thanksgiving Day as they gave out more than 1,000 meals to community members in need.
Barton Chronicle
Vermont couple are blown off course
Maybe it’s because I grew up on the Missisquoi, which routinely flooded fields on our farm, the road and bridge as well, so we were sometimes stranded with the road under water on both sides. Maybe it was because Dad didn’t seem particularly distressed by the floods. In thunderstorms he sat on the porch and watched the lightning hits like we were watching a fine, free show.
compassvermont.com
Vermont's New Five Dollar "Rare Spirits Raffle" Ticket Costs You A Lot More if You Win
Raffle: a means of raising money by selling numbered tickets, one or some of which are subsequently drawn at random, the holder or holders of such tickets winning a prize. That definition doesn't say anything about the prize being the opportunity to spend more money after you win. Join our...
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Survey shows high nurse satisfaction in Vermont
The nurses of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) participated in the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) RN Survey throughout the month of November. The survey measures nurse job satisfaction.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
WCAX
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
Over 70 previously nameless plows awarded creative nicknames by Vermont students
The plows were named just before the winter season as part of the Agency of Transportation’s second annual “Name a Plow” Program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Over 70 previously nameless plows awarded creative nicknames by Vermont students.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
mynbc5.com
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
mynbc5.com
'Pay it forward with poultry': Vermont restaurant gives away 100 free turkeys for Thanksgiving
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A Vermont restaurant showed gratitude for its customers this week with a turkey giveaway meant to start a cycle of goodwill. Twiggs American Gastropub in St. Albans purchased and gave away 100 turkeys this past weekend to regular customers in an effort to say thank you for their loyalty. Those customers were then tasked with giving those turkeys to someone they're grateful for or to someone in need.
VTDigger
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
WCAX
Vermont GOP continues call for reports of excess mail-in ballots
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Republican Party say they have identified 40 extra ballots sent to voters in the November elections. Since the beginning of mail-in ballots, some voters have received multiple ballots in the mail, many times addressed to previous residents still on the voter rolls.
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
WCAX
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
Comments / 0