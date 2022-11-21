ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

ormondbeachobserver.com

OBPD searches for suspect in domestic stabbing

Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a 39-year-old suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, and found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, and his condition is considered to be non-life threatening.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL

