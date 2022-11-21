Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a 39-year-old suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, and found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, and his condition is considered to be non-life threatening.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO