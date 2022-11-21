Read full article on original website
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
ormondbeachobserver.com
OBPD searches for suspect in domestic stabbing
Officers with the Ormond Beach Police Department are searching for a 39-year-old suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, at around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, and found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, and his condition is considered to be non-life threatening.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
WESH
flaglerlive.com
Isaiah White, 21, Arrested for Arson, Is Wanted in Alabama for Murder and Carjacking
Last Tuesday, Isaiah Williams White, 23, was booked at the Flagler County jail on a two-year-old charge of arson: he was accused of setting fire to a Volkswagen Atlas in a parking lot on McCormick Drive in Palm Coast on Jan. 2, 2021. The Volkswagen had a Georgia license plate,...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
Surveillance video in Florida bar shooting shows bartender, customers tackle suspect
Newly released surveillance video from authorities in Florida appear to show the moment a man attacks his girlfriend, holds a gun to a bartender's head and then fires six rounds inside the bar before he was tackled by customers Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
WESH
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
NBC 2
Scam caller takes $25,000 after pretending to be this couple’s granddaughter
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam call that took $25,000 from a Deland couple. On Monday, a woman called and said she was the couple’s granddaughter. She said she was in a car accident in South Carolina and she needed $12,500 to bail out of jail.
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
WESH
Keeping You Safe: What burglars look for when targeting residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — From dangers on the roads to self-defense, we've been looking at ways to keep you and your family safe. A man who used to steal for a living is sharing his tricks of the trade. He told WESH 2 it's the mistakes we make that...
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
WESH
Central Florida parents warn others after 2-year-old son's tragic drowning death
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's an alarming statistic: the leading killer of children younger than age four is drowning. A local first responder is working to prevent these untimely deaths after his own toddler died by drowning. "Losing a child is never something that any parent ever should go through...
WESH
