Phoenix
2d ago
I fostered dogs. A man who had lost his wife of many years adopted a sweet Boston terrier that I fostered. The man had been very depressed. His son told me later that he wasn’t sure who saved who but his father was very happy with his dog. He said the little dog had his father laughing all the time.
2
Nestine Dreher
2d ago
My nephew brought me one home a lit up my heart ❤️ lost husband Parents and was so depressed but Bear brought me back to life .😷🏴☠️
2
