marinelink.com
ABB's Shaft Generator Systems for COSCO's Ten Container Ships
ABB has secured a contract with the Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd., to equip 10 China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14000TEU vessels and...
marinelink.com
Sail Freight: Fair Winds or Grassroot Sustainability?
Climate change advocates and seafarers recently gathered for a small conference at the Hudson Valley Maritime Museum in Kingston, N.Y., to discuss the shipping industry’s struggle to achieve sustainability and environmental compliance. The setting, the hamlet of Rondout, N.Y. (within Kingston), holds significance as it was, ironically, a Hudson...
SoftBank-backed Kavak laid off staff, plans 'significant' cuts-internal email
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican online used-car dealership Kavak plans significant spending cuts and has laid off staff as it prepares for a challenging 2023, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
marinelink.com
Xeneta Sees Storm Clouds Gathering for 2023
After over two years of rising rates and overstretched capacity, the rapidly cooling ocean freight market looks set for an “extremely challenging” 2023, according to Oslo-based Xeneta. An in-depth analysis of the latest real-time ocean and air freight rates, combined with expert trend forecasts, suggests that ocean cargo volumes could fall by up to 2.5%, rates will drop “significantly” and weak demand will force increased idling of vessels. The air freight market, analysts predict, will also face a turbulent twelve months.
marinelink.com
Höegh Autoliners Excercises Option to Buy Höegh Trapper
Höegh Autoliners said it has exercised its option to purchase the 2016-buil car carrier Höegh Trapper for a price of $53. million. The purchase price is considered a bargain as the average market value of the vessel estimated by three different brokers was $96 million by the end of Q3.
marinelink.com
Cobham Satcom Unveils Ku-Ka Dual Band VSAT Antenna
Cobham Satcom, a provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land mobile sectors, has unveiled Sea Tel 1500, a 1.5-meter dual-band, multi-orbit VSAT antenna solution. Available in single Ku- or Ka-band, or as a ‘two antennas in one’ dual Ku-Ka-band configuration, the Sea Tel 1500 enables...
marinelink.com
US Kicks Off Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event in Bahrain
Various unmanned systems sit on display in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 19, prior to exercise Digital Horizon 2022. (Photo: Brandon Murphy / U.S. Army) U.S. 5th Fleet began a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain, Nov. 23, that will involve employing new platforms in the region for the first time.
