Palm Coast, FL

Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
SANFORD, FL
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police

Kaylin Fiengo was found dead from a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 A pregnant Florida mom was shot on Nov. 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman. According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation,...
SANFORD, FL
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

