Kaylin Fiengo was found dead from a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 A pregnant Florida mom was shot on Nov. 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman. According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation,...

SANFORD, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO