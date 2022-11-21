Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night time. NBC affiliate WESH reported that photographs have been heard on the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night time. Residents on the advanced known as 911....
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
News4Jax.com
Family, police identify man fatally shot by officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the man who a day prior was shot and killed by police in Riverside — a man investigators said was suspected in a murder case. Police, and family members that shared a photo of him, confirmed he’s...
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
wogx.com
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Clay County police find missing 15-year-old boy suspected in domestic violence case
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 12:27 p.m.- CCSO confirmed Cook was found, but they are still learning to find out more. Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Malachi Cook. According to police, Cook has been missing since Nov. 13, but there...
WCJB
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
Pregnant Fla. Mom Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Parked Car, Waiting to Meet Someone She Knew: Police
Kaylin Fiengo was found dead from a gunshot wound on Nov. 11 A pregnant Florida mom was shot on Nov. 11 while sitting in the driver's seat of her car — and authorities are searching for the gunman. According to a press release from the Sanford Police Department, officers noticed a running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park. When they looked inside, they found 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo dead from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called to the scene. "Based on the preliminary investigation,...
Florida man wins $2 million jackpot after playing draw game at Publix
A Florida man won a $2 million jackpot after he played a draw game at a Publix store, the Florida Lottery announced.
click orlando
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
Missing Florida 16-year-old found shot dead in cemetery
A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies.
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie.
Man, 19, arrested after killing grandfather, attacking father at Florida home, deputies say
A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he murdered his grandfather and attacked his father at a Florida home.
