( Stacker ) – The average home in Texas has a value of $315,000, but there are plenty of neighborhoods and towns where the typical home price soars over $1 million.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,536,509 which is 703% higher than the state average of $315,815.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Texas:

  1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX: 12
  2. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX: 11
  3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX: 4
  4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXbXK_0jInvJh300
1 / 30 Stacker

#30. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $833,704
– 1-year price change: +17.2%
– 5-year price change: +70.0%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPkaE_0jInvJh300
2 / 30 Stacker

#29. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $845,682
– 1-year price change: +16.6%
– 5-year price change: +67.7%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

3 / 30 Stacker

#28. Hudson Bend

– Typical home value: $846,505
– 1-year price change: +10.2%
– 5-year price change: +88.7%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02rQJu_0jInvJh300
4 / 30 Stacker

#27. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $867,732
– 1-year price change: +18.5%
– 5-year price change: +56.4%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

5 / 30 Stacker

#26. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $892,174
– 1-year price change: +10.4%
– 5-year price change: +88.0%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147xbI_0jInvJh300
6 / 30 Stacker

#25. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $904,635
– 1-year price change: +12.9%
– 5-year price change: +39.9%
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFJjS_0jInvJh300
7 / 30 Stacker

#24. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $904,679
– 1-year price change: +14.9%
– 5-year price change: +100.2%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ6jp_0jInvJh300
8 / 30 Stacker

#23. Bear Creek

– Typical home value: $939,896
– 1-year price change: +20.8%
– 5-year price change: +161.8%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyZl3_0jInvJh300
9 / 30 Stacker

#22. Round Mountain

– Typical home value: $944,595
– 1-year price change: +19.4%
– 5-year price change: +72.9%
– Metro area: not in a metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rl9rc_0jInvJh300
10 / 30 Stacker

#21. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $967,955
– 1-year price change: +15.3%
– 5-year price change: +38.9%
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHtJB_0jInvJh300
11 / 30 Stacker

#20. The Hills

– Typical home value: $973,911
– 1-year price change: +12.2%
– 5-year price change: +88.2%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

12 / 30 Stacker

#19. Round Top

– Typical home value: $996,163
– 1-year price change: +23.6%
– 5-year price change: +85.2%
– Metro area: not in a metro area

13 / 30 Stacker

#18. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $1,037,888
– 1-year price change: +16.0%
– 5-year price change: +46.4%
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

14 / 30 Stacker

#17. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $1,043,753
– 1-year price change: +14.4%
– 5-year price change: +92.8%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

15 / 30 Stacker

#16. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,045,394
– 1-year price change: +22.2%
– 5-year price change: +66.3%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7aIg_0jInvJh300
16 / 30 Stacker

#15. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $1,051,251
– 1-year price change: +9.0%
– 5-year price change: +14.6%
– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxPV3_0jInvJh300
17 / 30 Stacker

#14. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,067,759
– 1-year price change: +24.2%
– 5-year price change: +70.6%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H04J_0jInvJh300
18 / 30 Stacker

#13. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $1,093,225
– 1-year price change: +18.8%
– 5-year price change: +107.4%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QHvq_0jInvJh300
19 / 30 Stacker

#12. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $1,173,607
– 1-year price change: +14.5%
– 5-year price change: +98.0%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHDuY_0jInvJh300
20 / 30 Stacker

#11. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,175,139
– 1-year price change: +19.7%
– 5-year price change: +60.9%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYNI5_0jInvJh300
21 / 30 Stacker

#10. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,205,204
– 1-year price change: +22.4%
– 5-year price change: +69.5%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

22 / 30 Stacker

#9. Volente

– Typical home value: $1,240,734
– 1-year price change: +12.5%
– 5-year price change: +107.7%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOJVs_0jInvJh300
23 / 30 Stacker

#8. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,341,919
– 1-year price change: +15.0%
– 5-year price change: +46.7%
– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

24 / 30 Stacker

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,527,621
– 1-year price change: +13.0%
– 5-year price change: +101.4%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SGAK_0jInvJh300
25 / 30 Stacker

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,788,937
– 1-year price change: +21.3%
– 5-year price change: +65.2%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9AqW_0jInvJh300
26 / 30 Stacker

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $2,029,573
– 1-year price change: +19.3%
– 5-year price change: +44.6%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqaJs_0jInvJh300
27 / 30 Stacker

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,341,861
– 1-year price change: +14.3%
– 5-year price change: +44.0%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

28 / 30 Stacker

#3. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,400,649
– 1-year price change: +19.3%
– 5-year price change: +42.6%
– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d57gJ_0jInvJh300
29 / 30 Stacker

#2. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,419,722
– 1-year price change: +9.9%
– 5-year price change: +94.6%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

30 / 30 Stacker

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,536,509
– 1-year price change: +8.8%
– 5-year price change: +88.6%
– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

