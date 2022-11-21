Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as "Tough Like Teddy." Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men's basketball game.
kbsi23.com
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
Ambulance company pays over $300K to settle improper billing allegations
- HealthOne Critical Care Transport Service Inc. d/b/a (MedicOne) Medical Response of Marion, Illinois has agreed to pay a total of $302,124.37 in a civil settlement agreement. The settlement resolved the allegations that the company improperly billed Medicare for scheduled non-emergency ambulance transportation.
wsiu.org
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Centralia
Castle Ridge in Centralia will welcome the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan, the team's annual off-season tour of the region. It'll also double as a fundraiser in support of The NubAbility Athletics Foundation. The event will be on Martin Luther King Day on January 16. The Caravan allows fans outside of...
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
wfcnnews.com
"Holiday Hits" shows coming to Marion Civic Center in December
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There will be two opportunities for you to catch some holiday concerts this year in Marion. Dunbar Music Group is bringing Ambrosia with John Ford Coley on Thursday, December 15th to the Marion Cultural & Civic Center. Two nights later, Dunbar Music Group will be bringing Exile...
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort school evacuated due to "fire issue"
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A West Frankfort school was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an issue that prompted a fire department response. Central Junior High School, located on Cherry Street in West Frankfort, was evacuated around 8 a.m. this morning. At least three engines with the West Frankfort Fire Department...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
wish989.com
Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder
MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin home destroyed by fire
The home of Zachery Horton at 2686 Queens Avenue in the Royal Lakes neighborhood south of Odin was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. Horton was out of state for work when a neighbor spotted the blaze. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the mobile home had heavy smoke showing upon...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
Power issues, boil advisory cause headaches around Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Several problems around the city have left many Carmi residents inconvenienced Tuesday morning. The Carmi Police Department issued a statement shortly before 11 a.m. notifying residents of a boil advisory. According to officials, Sunset Drive will remain under a boil advisory after water is restored. Authorities say this issue was caused […]
wfcnnews.com
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
suntimesnews.com
Sparta Police report
SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
