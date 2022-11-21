ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

103.3 WJOD

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman, Daughter Take Five Flags Center’s Stage

Dubuque and the Five Flags Center welcomed Clint Black and his family for their "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour on Sunday, November 22nd. Hundreds came out for the troubadour, whose songs helped define the beloved sound of 90s country music. Clint was joined by his wife of 32 years, Lisa Hartman Black, and his 21-year-old daughter, Lily Pearl Black.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Kenny Chesney Concert at Vibrant Arena in Moline, IL May 4, 2023

103.3 WJOD welcomes Kenny Chesney with special guest Kelsea Ballerini to the Vibrant Arena (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, IL on May 4, 2023. Tickets on sale Friday, December 2nd at 10 at the Vibrant Arena Box Office. Or online at KennyChesney.com or livenation.com. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down

Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
espnquadcities.com

This Smoothie Bar Has Finally Opened A Location In The Quad Cities

A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You

Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Weather Word Wednesday: Lake Effect Snow

‘Storm Chaser Daniel’ shares passion for weather with fellow students at Clinton Middle School. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST. Nearly a...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Car crashes into tree

A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College

The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
GALESBURG, IL
Sioux City Journal

Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly

Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
MUSCATINE, IA
Q985

This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem

If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
DIXON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg

The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One injured in East Moline accident, house struck

One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
