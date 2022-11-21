Read full article on original website
Guitarist Keith Levene, co-founder of The Clash, dead at 65
Keith Levene, a founding member of The Clash and longtime guitarist for Public Image Ltd, died Friday at the age of 65, friends and former bandmates confirmed to the BBC. According to The Guardian, Levene died of liver cancer. Levene’s death in Norfolk, United Kingdom, was also announced on social...
Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day
For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
10 classic rock albums from the 1970s that unintentionally paved the way for heavy metal in the 1980s
The 1980s didn't just happen by accident: here are 10 albums from the previous decade that laid the groundwork
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
The 20 Best New Songs From Greatest Hits Albums
Consider the compilation album: Their primary purpose, of course, is to collect an artist's most critically and commercially successful songs from years gone by. In this way, they simultaneously offer a chance for loyal fans to revisit their favorites and invite new listeners to get a taste of the best.
11•11•11
In 2011 MGMT were still fresh into a risky rebrand. After selling a million copies of their debut Oracular Spectacular, one of the biggest albums of indie rock’s blockbuster era, they swiftly pruned their audience with 2010’s contentious Congratulations, a record alternatingly defended as misunderstood or derided as a cop out. It may be both. Faced with the impossibility of recreating their debut’s success, the duo got ahead of the narrative: They weren’t the band that couldn’t write another “Kids.” They were the band that didn’t want to.
Led Zeppelin
History has anointed Led Zeppelin as the greatest hard-rock band of the 1970s. The quartet emerged from a crowded field with the era’s biggest sales, several of its finest LPs, and arguably its signature song, “Stairway to Heaven.”. At its best, early on, Led Zeppelin gave mesmerizing concerts....
Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Talks Hypnotic New Album ‘Jaguar Sound’
How do you put into words the uncertainty, the confusion, and the overall fear that had a stranglehold on the masses during the pandemic? How do you articulate the small moments of comfort, wonder, and joy that were found in between? You can’t. “Certain things that you just can’t...
Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Album 12
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced his new solo album 12. It’s due out January 17 via Milan Records. 12 is the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from the Japanese composer since 2017’s Async. Sakamoto recorded the album in 2021 and 2022, and the track titles reflect the dates that the compositions were written. In a statement, Sakamoto, who has been receiving cancer treatment, said, “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Neil Young Radio Returns to SiriusXM for a Limited Time
Neil Young Radio will return exclusively to SiriusXM for a limited time. The channel, which presents “the entire musical world of [the] legendary musician,” is set to run from “now through December 16,” according to a press statement. Fans can click HERE to stream the channel.
AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno shares his guitar and emotional journey, and reveals why, for him, "music is mental health"
The leader of the crossover rock act details his rocky road to success, how songwriting and guitar playing has helped him throughout his life – and how one of John Frusciante's Strats ended up on AWOLNATION's latest all-star covers album. This article is part of GuitarWorld.com's series of interviews...
New Song Sunday! Hear New Tracks from the Linda Lindas, the Bacon Brothers, Phoebe Bridgers, Saweetie, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
SoundCloud Debuts New Episode of Award-Winning Original Music Discovery Series “SCENES,” “SCENES: SoCal Soul”
SoundCloud recently debuted “SCENES: SoCal Soul,” the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series “SCENES” which tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud. The new episode looks at Southern California’s resurgence of R&B, interviewing artists who are taking the charge including Alex Isley, Destin Conrad, Fana Hues, India Shawn, Kenyon Dixon, and Mack Keane, plus producers D’Mile and Jack Dine.
