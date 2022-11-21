ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Senior Day: Florida State set to honor veteran group that includes numerous major contributors

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is set to celebrate Senior Day before kickoff of their rivalry game on Friday evening. Below is the list of student-athletes being recognized as part of the Senior Day festivities prior to tonight’s game against Florida. Please note that due to the 2020 COVID season’s impact on eligibility, participation in Senior Day is not necessarily a declaration that today is a player’s final home game at Florida State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Scouting preview: Oregon State

A 90-83 loss against Xavier in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational sent Florida (3-2) to the loser's bracket of the event where it will play Oregon State (3-2) on Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPNU. Florida and Xavier played a...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy