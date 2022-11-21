Djokovic doesn't believe he is best player in the world: "No I'm fifth, Alcaraz is the number one he deserves it"

Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.

1 DAY AGO