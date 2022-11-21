Djokovic doesn't believe he is best player in the world: "No I'm fifth, Alcaraz is the number one he deserves it"

Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz, Nadal end season as No 1 and No 2 while Djokovic back in top 5
For the first time ever, two Spanish men finished the season as the world’s top two players on the ATP rankings list. 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the US Open but absent from the ATP Finals due to injury, finishes the year with 6,820 points – a lead of 800 points over countryman Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou reflects on Djokovic's ATP Finals triumph: "The most impressive thing about Novak is his ability to win without being close to his best level"
Patrick Mouratoglou reflected on Djokovic's ATP Finals win by pointing out how he's able to win matches even though he's nowhere close to his best. Winning the ATP Finals doesn't happen by chance and you truly need to prove you're better than the players there. Most of those players are players that have performed the best over the course of the past year so that makes the triumph even more significant.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal responds to Ruud wanting 2012 Australian Open changed in one result in history of tennis: "Maybe he can send the trophy or something"
Rafael Nadal has reacted to Ruud's comments about the 2012 Australian Open by joking about whether Djokovic would send him the trophy. Casper Ruud said during their joint Buenos Aires press conference that he would like to change the 2012 Australian Open result if he could. Ruud watched that match as a dedicated Nadal fan and was devastated when the Spaniard lost to Djokovic in an epic clash.
tennisuptodate.com
"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American
Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
Yardbarker
"Can't imagine how difficult this year has been for you" - Ruud tips hat to Djokovic
Casper Ruud tipped his hat to Novak Djokovic after his ATP Finals win praising what he achieved despite a tricky year. Due to various personal decisions, Djokovic was unable to play tennis for the majority of this year and dealt with numerous challenges off the court. It is the cause of Nadal's current advantage in the grand slam standings and the reason why Djokovic won't finish first in the rankings like he did last year.
tennisuptodate.com
Pablo Carreno-Busta knows Spain Davis Cup charge up against it without Alcaraz and Nadal: "But we have a good team and we will do our best"
Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.
tennisuptodate.com
"The training that we did last week, that's the reason that they got the result tonight" - Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt on new Davis Cup format
Former World No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt was delighted following Australia's victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Davis Cup. Hewitt, the captain of the Australian team, said that he was proud of his players for the effort they put in despite a long and tiring season. "I...
tennisuptodate.com
Top 10 Prize Money winners on ATP Tour during 2022 season
The ATP season was a great and exciting one and now we know how much the top 10 earners earned in tennis this year. Prize money has been steadily increasing since the effects of COVID-19 faltered and some players earned some big bucks this year. We have the top 10 earners this season with number 10 going to Hubert Hurkacz with 3 million.
tennisuptodate.com
"Goals accomplished and new goals created!" - Taylor Fritz's coach sings the American's praises following spectacular 2022 breakthrough season
American tennis player Taylor Fritz had a breakthrough season in 2022, winning three titles and ending the year with a semifinal run at the year-end championships and a 45-21 win/loss record. In 2022, Fritz achieved some significant milestones such as entering the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings for the...
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal opens up on fatherhood: "More tired, sleeping less"
Rafael Nadal became a father recently and as expected he is sleeping far less regularly than he usually does and it's left him more tired than usual. Rafael Nadal did not rush in beoming a father but he began that chpater of his life recently with the birth of his first child - a son. He was also able to win his first match as a father recently at the ATP Finals joking about it after.
