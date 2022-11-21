Read full article on original website
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Mansfield, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
dallasexpress.com
Local Parents Upset over School Lunch Quality
The Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) Board of Trustees got a surprise at its monthly public meeting Thursday night, where parents showed up to raise awareness about the allegedly poor quality of school lunches their children are being served. “It needs to be addressed,” said GPISD parent Cynthia Orozzo,...
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
governing.com
In Face of Recession, Dallas-Fort Worth Job Market Grows
(TNS) — Here’s another reason to be thankful, even if you’ve heard it before: The local job market is crushing it again. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, added 19,500 jobs in October, seasonally adjusted, and that’s the biggest monthly gain since May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
KCBD
Women encouraged to start their own small businesses after pandemic job losses
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s early morning and the sign on The Brew Shop doors hasn’t flipped to open yet. But inside, Virginia business owners Julie Drews and Beth Helle are hard at work preparing orders before their customers arrive. The former coworkers turned best friends have been...
fwtx.com
Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest
Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
cravedfw
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas
Crave knows many of our readers, especially those in the service industry, are without healthcare. We present an alternative that may be timely for some, and we hope this helps. Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Dallas nonprofit serves early Thanksgiving for 500 homeless
The faith-based nonprofit, OurCalling, is serving Thanksgiving dinner to 500 homeless people at its campus in Dallas Wednesday. The organization says Norma’s Cafe is providing “decadent meals complete with turkey.”
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake of the Ozarks
The road trip from Dallas to the Lake of the Ozarks will take you through the beautiful scenery of Midwest and through many captivating states as you travel from Texas to Missouri. On your way, hike through peaceful forests, swim under cascading waterfalls and explore fascinating caverns. The road trip...
wealthinsidermag.com
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America
America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
CandysDirt.com
Chill Out: Cold Cities Top the List of Best U.S. Housing Markets for October
At first glance, a headline pronouncing that the “hottest housing markets” don’t include any Texas cities could drive house hunters to dream of a white Christmas up north or on the East Coast. Dallas-Fort Worth was not among the top 10 metro housing markets for October. In...
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist BigB.DaGoat Is Up Next
Recently the state of Texas has become a top contender for producing elite hip hop artists. Rappers like Megan The Stallion, MO3, Sauce Walka and others have created their own legacy in the rap community. Another Texas artist who has been gaining a major buzz is BigB.DaGoat. Born and raised in Dallas,
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of key players
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser as the Frogs close out the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State on Saturday. The biggest question for the Frogs heading into Saturday’s game is the availability of some of their key players. Last week against Baylor, the Frogs mounted a big comeback on offense and were able to beat the Bears 29-28 as time expired with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell.
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D Magazine’s Best Financial Planners and Top Wealth Managers 2022 Celebration
On Thursday, October 20, Dallas’ Best Financial Planners and Top Wealth Managers gathered at Ross Tower to celebrate the honor. Honorees and their guests were entertained by the venue’s extensive art collection, a Motus photobooth, multiple open bars, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and a balcony with a cigar roller overlooking the Dallas skyline.
