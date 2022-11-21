Read full article on original website
Fantasy football rankings Week 12: Kicker
Fantasy football rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates.
Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
Fantasy football: Palmer, Kirk among must-start wide receivers for Week 12
Joshua Palmer and Christian Kirk are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 12 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
6 players fantasy football managers should pick up for 2023 dynasty, keeper leagues
For some, the dream is still alive in fantasy football in 2022. The playoffs are within reach, and you’re still trying to win a title. Maybe you’ve already mortgaged your future if you’re in a dynasty or keeper league. But if you’re on the other end of...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
Dolphins injury report: 13 players listed ahead of Texans game
In preparation for their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and...
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
Fantasy football: Burks, Heinicke, Perine lead add/drops for Week 12
Treylon Burks, Taylor Heinicke and Samaje Perine lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
WHEC TV-10
Bills linebacker Matt Milano named AFC defensive player of the week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congratulations are in order. The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC defensive player of the week. The honor comes after his big part in the Bills’ victory against the Cleveland Browns last weekend. This is the second time Milano has won “player of the week” honors.
