ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Alvin Kamara leads Week 12's potential disappointments

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 12. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 12.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 13: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The holiday season reminds us to be grateful for what we have, and fantasy football owners will have a plethora of lineup options this week with no scheduled byes. You probably won't need streamers this weekend, but you would be wise to scour the free agent wire and prepare for your Week 13 and 14 byes now — not to mention the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15. Our Week 13 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players like Deshaun Watson, Kyren Williams, and Jameson Williams who could very well end up as the most heavily added pickups next Wednesday.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much-needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday. Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bills linebacker Matt Milano named AFC defensive player of the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congratulations are in order. The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC defensive player of the week. The honor comes after his big part in the Bills’ victory against the Cleveland Browns last weekend. This is the second time Milano has won “player of the week” honors.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy