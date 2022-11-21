ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

High School Football PRO

Longview, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage vs. Gilmer Preview

LONGVIEW, Texas — It's finally here! The matchup that football fans have been waiting for all year long will happen in the third round of the playoffs. The Carthage Bulldogs are ranked number one in the state, but the Gilmer Buckeyes are right behind them as the number two team in the state.
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: What is open in East Texas on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For those last-minute Thanksgiving grocery runs or for those who want to dine out, what will be open in East Texas? We have compiled a list of places that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. **Please double-check with your local restaurant and stores for specific hours and offerings** Stores Brookshires: Closing […]
TYLER, TX
texashsfootball.com

Team Scores Twice in Final 3 Seconds for Comeback Win

Abilene Wylie scores 27 in 4th including 2 scores in final 3 seconds to beat Colleyville Heritage, 50-40 in 5A Division II area round. In one of the most exciting games of the area round UIL State playoffs, the Bulldogs of Abilene Wylie pulled off a 4th quater comeback against the Colleyville Heritage Panthers. Bulldogs QB KJ Long hit Harrison Heighten for the go-ahead touchdown with just 3 seconds left. Then, on the kickoff, after a few latterals, the Panther fumbled and Wylie returned the ball for a touchdown and the win.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CandysDirt.com

Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
ALLEN, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Wife of Texas man killed by police in Arizona settles wrongful death suit

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The widow of an unarmed Texas man fatally shot by police outside his suburban Phoenix hotel room in 2016 has agreed to settle her wrongful death lawsuit.A notice of settlement filed Tuesday in federal court in Arizona shows that Laney Sweet, the wife of Daniel Shaver, and her two children will receive $8 million from the city of Mesa.A probate court has approved the settlement's terms and appointed a temporary conservator.In exchange, all of Sweet's legal claims will be dismissed with prejudice.In a statement released by her attorneys, Sweet acknowledged the settlement will help her family financially. But...
MESA, AZ
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fwtx.com

George Strait Dazzles 'Em at Dickies Arena

The cool crooning of George Strait on Saturday night at Dickies Arena was so good it required some serious coping mechanisms. Each one of those songs, composed and performed over the course of more than 40 years, not only reminds the listener of a time and place, but when you’ve lived long enough, you realize you have actually lived most of these lyrics.
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX

