ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

A Laramie Elementary School To Represent Wyoming In DC

Beitel Elementary was nominated by the Wyoming Department of Education to represent the entire state of Wyoming at the “America Celebrates” National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C. this holiday season, according to Mandi Pollard, an art teacher at Beitel Elementary. The “America Celebrates” ornament program is an...
WYOMING STATE
94.3 The X

You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne

There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

City Of Cheyenne to Hold Town Hall Meeting On 2021 Code Adoption

The Compliance Building Safety Department in conjunction with the Cheyenne Fire Prevention Bureau will host a town hall meeting to kick off the 2021 code adoption proceedings. The town hall meeting will be held Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Kiwanis Community House located at 4603 Lions Park Dr.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

Big O Tires in Cheyenne Hosts “Driven for the Community” To Benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation

In the spirit of giving over the holiday season, Big O Tires in Cheyenne is hosting its annual “Driven for the Community” event to raise funds and gifts for local nonprofits. This year’s holiday drive will be held from November 23 through December 23 and will serve to benefit the Friday Food Bag Foundation in Cheyenne. Monetary donations can be made at each of the Big O Tires, located at 3714 East Lincolnway and 5510 Yellowstone Road, during business hours.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department to step up enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season quickly approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors. This week, law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic, and more drivers. on roadways increases the potential...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne

A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wind, Blowing Snow In SE Wyoming May Hinder Travelers

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says motorists could face weather-related challenges as Thanksgiving Day approaches. ''A cold front is expected to move through the area this afternoon with snow starting initially in the mountains above 9000ft. Snow will also be probable in Carbon County at lower elevations late morning to this afternoon. Greater intensity and coverage of light to briefly moderate snow showers will be overnight into early Thursday morning across the High Plains of SE WY and partially into the Nebraska Panhandle. Gusty winds this afternoon into early Thursday morning could cause areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility resulting in some travel impacts. Per WYDOT, these conditions could cause slick spots and black ice. See wyoroad.info for latest travel conditions. Conditions will improve quickly Thursday afternoon as more sun returns to the area.''
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Sunny, warm conditions expected after somewhat chilly Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tranquil conditions are in store for Thanksgiving and Black Friday ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring increased winds over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is calling for a sunny 37-degree Thanksgiving Day with a north-northwest wind of 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around 21.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy