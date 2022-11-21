Read full article on original website
Related
thepennyhoarder.com
Want a Seasonal WFH Job? Earn $18/Hour as an Educational Sales Coordinator
Varsity Tutors, a tutoring company, is hiring a seasonal educational sales coordinator. This position starts at $18 per hour, but you’ll have the opportunity to be promoted to a full-time employee earning a $40,000 base salary plus unlimited bonus potential. You’ll be speaking with prospective students and families about...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have At Least 1 Year of Call Center Experience? Symetra Is Hiring
Symetra, an insurance company, is hiring a customer operations representative to work remotely from anywhere. You will be answering incoming calls, responding to questions about business application status and more, and processing basic transactions. You must have either a high school diploma or the equivalent combination of work experience and...
thepennyhoarder.com
When Do You Pay Capital Gains Tax and How Does It Work?
When you sell an investment for a profit, the Internal Revenue Service wants its cut. Capital gains are the profits you make when you sell a stock, mutual fund or other taxable asset. You’ll owe capital gains taxes if that investment increased in value while you owned it. How much...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have More Budgeting Fails Than Successes? Try Budgeting by Paycheck
Kumiko Love combined the envelope (left) and calendar budgeting systems to take control of her finances. Courtesy Kumiko Love. Zero-based budgeting. The 50/30/20 rule. The cash envelope method. There’s no shortage of useful budgeting methods, but what works for one person may not work for the next. And the problem...
Comments / 0