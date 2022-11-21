ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

New Minnesota law boosts economic protections for living organ donors

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new Minnesota law prohibits providers of life, disability and long-term care insurance from charging higher premiums or refusing to cover living organ or bone marrow donors because of their donor status. It's a move supporters of the measure say will end unnecessary discrimination by insurance companies and will open the door for more people to give the gift of life."That's one of the number one questions I get asked from potential donors: What happens to my life insurance? What happens if I need to go get disability insurance? Can I go get it or will I be denied...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

MDH has advice for parents as number of school-related flu outbreaks grows

There have been more than 500 school flu outbreaks in the last six weeks. Nearly half of those outbreaks were reported last week. The first school outbreak was reported during the first week of October, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH continued to get reports throughout the month.
mprnews.org

As respiratory viruses spike, health care systems ask Minnesotans to reduce the strain on providers

Minnesota health care providers are asking patients to help reduce strain as increasing cases of influenza and RSV cause delays at some facilities across the state. At a press conference Monday at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, providers from across the state – including Allina Health, CentraCare, M Health Fairview, HealthPartners and Children’s Minnesota – spoke about how the rapid influx of patients have put some providers at, or over, capacity.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths

Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
The Center Square

Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes

(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Minnesota Businesses Aim to Perfect the Boozeless Drinking Experience

The boom in alcohol consumption during the early days of the pandemic has been the subject of numerous studies and news reports. But, more quietly, a different trend has been brewing over the past few years: More and more people are seeking out non-alcoholic drinks, and they’re asking for better, more robust options. A few Minnesota businesses are answering the call.
MINNESOTA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Real estate investors sold Somali families on a fast track to homeownership in Minnesota. The buyers risk losing everything.

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota’s immigrants and communities of color. Sign up for their free newsletter to receive stories in your inbox. It was produced in collaboration with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. For many Somali families in Minnesota, the barriers to homeownership have long [...]
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Daily

Fentanyl numbers, overdoses on rise in Minn.

The City of Minneapolis announced the spike in drug overdoses in Minneapolis as a public health and public safety concern in October, noting an average of eight overdose incidents each day. Since this news release, the number of overdoses has continued to rise, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight

Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MINNESOTA STATE

