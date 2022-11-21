ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gallery: Pitt Fights Off Georgia Tech

PITTSBURGH–Pitt took on #13 Georgia Tech and came out victorious in 5 sets. Here is a fully stuffed gallery of photos from every angle at the Peterson Event Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Will Once Again Be Shorthanded Tonight vs. Alabama State

The Duquesne Dukes 9-game homestand will continue tonight as they host Alabama State, but Keith Dambrot’s squad will once again be shorthanded. The Dukes (4-1) will be three players short in the frontcourt, as they deal with injuries and a suspension. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
MONTGOMERY, AL
steelers.com

Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games

The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre is Thankful for Far More Than Football This Year

Deslin Alexandre is preparing for a second Senior Day, a homecoming of sorts, as Pitt travels to Miami Gardens for the season finale against Miami this weekend. His family was in Pittsburgh for the official Senior Day against Duke last weekend, but he grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. He spent the first few years of his life in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, though. And it will always hold a special place in his life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbrtv.com

Musings: Jazz will move to 660

Scott Fybush reported Monday that the donation of WAMO (660 Wilkinsburg) will allow it to be the new home for WZUM’s jazz format. What Pittsburgh Public Media will do with 1550 (the present WZUM) is anyone’s guess at this moment. Of course the lower dial position will allow for a broader spread of the programming. WZUM-FM will remain at 88.1 in Bethany, WV, and 660’s new translator will be W266CV (101.1 Braddock). The positioning of the 101.1 transmitter is on the Crown Tower on Pittsburgh’s North Side allows its 99 watts to spread pretty well over Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
hwy.co

The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh

Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh

Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city

PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3.  However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly

PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap

PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Rob Schneider Plays Pittsburgh Improv: The Clarks Open Two-night Stand at Jergel’s (Fri., 11/25/22)

1) Funnyman Rob Schneider achieved fame as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He was nominated for three Emmy awards (ensemble nominations) and a Peabody for writing on SNL, and he’s also starred in some good and not-so-good movies. For Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005), Schneider was nominated for both an MTV Movie Award for Sexiest Performance and three Razzie Awards, for which he won Worst Actor, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay. Schneider probably isn’t worried about the negative publicity, though; the guy is always entertaining and his projects make money. Schneider has a Netflix comedy special that is streaming, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. He’s also in two films this year: Home Team and Daddy Daughter Trip. You can catch him at Pittsburgh Improv. 7:30 (sold out) and 9:45 p.m. Schneider also is performing two shows tomorrow night at 7, and 9:30 p.m., both sold out. Additionally, there is a show Sunday night at 7 p.m. which still has tickets available. 66 E. Bridge St., The Waterfront. Homestead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Low-cost carriers expanding service at Pittsburgh International Airport

As air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving boosts from some ultra-low-cost carriers that plan to add or expand service to several markets starting next year. Sun Country Airlines said Monday that it will increase seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘A huge drinking night’: South Side businesses prepare for busy Thanksgiving eve

PITTSBURGH — Businesses on the South Side are prepared for a big Thanksgiving eve. “We expect to get super busy. It’s a huge drinking night,” Urban Tap Manager Kayla Pecina said. “It’s pretty huge. This pre-holiday can be kind of difficult with people trying to save money for Christmas, so we really depend on this night to get us through the holiday slow season.”
PITTSBURGH, PA

