Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gallery: Pitt Fights Off Georgia Tech
PITTSBURGH–Pitt took on #13 Georgia Tech and came out victorious in 5 sets. Here is a fully stuffed gallery of photos from every angle at the Peterson Event Center.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 25
Update (11:19 AM)- **Duquesne football loses a third wide receiver to the transfer portal, today it is Trey King from Dayton, Ohio.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Will Once Again Be Shorthanded Tonight vs. Alabama State
The Duquesne Dukes 9-game homestand will continue tonight as they host Alabama State, but Keith Dambrot’s squad will once again be shorthanded. The Dukes (4-1) will be three players short in the frontcourt, as they deal with injuries and a suspension. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Part of HBCU life’ Alabama State set to Play 2nd Game in Pittsburgh in 4 Days
If you were wondering if Duquesne basketball’s next opponent, Alabama State, sounded familiar, you’d be pleased to know that they should. Alabama State is set to play their second game in four days in Pittsburgh. The team played the University of Pittsburgh (3-3) on Sunday, falling to the Panthers 73-54.
Miami takes final shot at bowl eligibility against Pitt
The Miami Hurricanes have one more chance to become bowl eligible, and it will come on Saturday night in an
steelers.com
Follow the action from the WPIAL Championship games
The WPIAL Championship games will be held on Friday, November 25 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers will be providing coverage of all of the action. Fans of all of the schools, and everyone in Steelers Nation, can follow @SteelersYouthFootball on Twitter and Instagram for live coverage of the games and all of the activity surrounding the action-packed day.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre is Thankful for Far More Than Football This Year
Deslin Alexandre is preparing for a second Senior Day, a homecoming of sorts, as Pitt travels to Miami Gardens for the season finale against Miami this weekend. His family was in Pittsburgh for the official Senior Day against Duke last weekend, but he grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. He spent the first few years of his life in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, though. And it will always hold a special place in his life.
pbrtv.com
Musings: Jazz will move to 660
Scott Fybush reported Monday that the donation of WAMO (660 Wilkinsburg) will allow it to be the new home for WZUM’s jazz format. What Pittsburgh Public Media will do with 1550 (the present WZUM) is anyone’s guess at this moment. Of course the lower dial position will allow for a broader spread of the programming. WZUM-FM will remain at 88.1 in Bethany, WV, and 660’s new translator will be W266CV (101.1 Braddock). The positioning of the 101.1 transmitter is on the Crown Tower on Pittsburgh’s North Side allows its 99 watts to spread pretty well over Pittsburgh.
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, sparking national interest after a bus and six cars were caught in the incident, injuring 10 people. The bridge opened in 1973 over a large ravine in Frick Park in Pittsburgh's East End. Although there were no fatalities in the collapse, local residents were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas leak was discovered following the collapse.
nextpittsburgh.com
7 best Belgian waffles in Pittsburgh
Cool temperatures descend on the city and breakfasts that warm the belly are what’s on the menu. Waffles of any kind are excellent, of course, but Belgian and Liege waffles could be in a class of their own. Here’s where to order them in Pittsburgh — say goodbye to your frozen toaster treats.
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
wtae.com
Pittsburgh startup gets $5M grant for manufacturing line in city
PITTSBURGH — CorePower magnetics, a Pittsburgh-based magnetic company, will be expanding thanks to a $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The grant is a part of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy Technologies, or SCALEUP, program. The company announced the funding Tuesday.
The 70th anniversary of our switch to Channel 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Nov. 23 is very special day at KDKA-TV.It was 70 years ago on this day that we began broadcasting on Channel 2. KDKA's original call letters were originally WDTV when the station signed on in 1949, and it broadcast on Channel 3. However, the Dumont Television Network, which owned WDTV, was eventually forced to give up its Channel 3 allocation to alleviate interference with nearby stations broadcasting on the same frequency. On Nov. 23, 1952, 70 years ago, WDTV switched to Channel 2. It wasn't until Jan. 31, 1955, though that we officially changed our call letters to KDKA.
wtae.com
Rebuilding of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow Bridge moving quickly
PITTSBURGH — The heavily traveled Fern Hollow Bridge, which connected Pittsburgh's Regent Square and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods, crumbled to the ground in January, injuring drivers and riders on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. It happened on the same day that President Joe Biden visited the city to talk about...
Homeowners Blindsided: ‘Free Money’ Trap
PITTSBURGH — A warning for Pittsburgh area homeowners about a Florida realty company using a bold new sales tactic to break into the local market. MV Realty is making offers of “free money” now to use them later as their listing agent. “I didn’t know there was...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Rob Schneider Plays Pittsburgh Improv: The Clarks Open Two-night Stand at Jergel’s (Fri., 11/25/22)
1) Funnyman Rob Schneider achieved fame as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He was nominated for three Emmy awards (ensemble nominations) and a Peabody for writing on SNL, and he’s also starred in some good and not-so-good movies. For Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005), Schneider was nominated for both an MTV Movie Award for Sexiest Performance and three Razzie Awards, for which he won Worst Actor, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay. Schneider probably isn’t worried about the negative publicity, though; the guy is always entertaining and his projects make money. Schneider has a Netflix comedy special that is streaming, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. He’s also in two films this year: Home Team and Daddy Daughter Trip. You can catch him at Pittsburgh Improv. 7:30 (sold out) and 9:45 p.m. Schneider also is performing two shows tomorrow night at 7, and 9:30 p.m., both sold out. Additionally, there is a show Sunday night at 7 p.m. which still has tickets available. 66 E. Bridge St., The Waterfront. Homestead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Low-cost carriers expanding service at Pittsburgh International Airport
As air travel continues to rebound from the pandemic, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving boosts from some ultra-low-cost carriers that plan to add or expand service to several markets starting next year. Sun Country Airlines said Monday that it will increase seasonal service between Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport...
‘A huge drinking night’: South Side businesses prepare for busy Thanksgiving eve
PITTSBURGH — Businesses on the South Side are prepared for a big Thanksgiving eve. “We expect to get super busy. It’s a huge drinking night,” Urban Tap Manager Kayla Pecina said. “It’s pretty huge. This pre-holiday can be kind of difficult with people trying to save money for Christmas, so we really depend on this night to get us through the holiday slow season.”
kidsburgh.org
Pins Mechanical brings old-school fun (and a grown-up-sized slide!) to Southside Works
Photos courtesy of Pins Mechanical. Parents hoping to inspire their kids to step away from digital devices this winter and play in the real world have a new resource: Pins Mechanical Co. has opened at the SouthSide Works, bringing duckpin bowling, old-school games and more to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot venue.
Comments / 0