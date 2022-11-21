1) Funnyman Rob Schneider achieved fame as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He was nominated for three Emmy awards (ensemble nominations) and a Peabody for writing on SNL, and he’s also starred in some good and not-so-good movies. For Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005), Schneider was nominated for both an MTV Movie Award for Sexiest Performance and three Razzie Awards, for which he won Worst Actor, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Screenplay. Schneider probably isn’t worried about the negative publicity, though; the guy is always entertaining and his projects make money. Schneider has a Netflix comedy special that is streaming, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. He’s also in two films this year: Home Team and Daddy Daughter Trip. You can catch him at Pittsburgh Improv. 7:30 (sold out) and 9:45 p.m. Schneider also is performing two shows tomorrow night at 7, and 9:30 p.m., both sold out. Additionally, there is a show Sunday night at 7 p.m. which still has tickets available. 66 E. Bridge St., The Waterfront. Homestead.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO