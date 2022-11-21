Sometimes, on a Saturday morning, we drive to Gatti & Antonelli. It is one of Rome’s numerous pasta all’uovo (fresh egg pasta) shops, and it is certainly one of the best. It’s a handsome space, with a long, marble counter, a window on to the back workshop, bright yellow signs with timings and prices, and two shelves that display eggs and a large collection of small ornamental chickens. When my son was small, it was one of the few occasions I didn’t mind his shouting, because he voiced what I felt: “Chickens! Look at the chickens! Can I hold one?” This scene reminded me of scenes from my own childhood: staring at the lines of ornaments at my grandma’s house and thinking they were treasures, then being allowed to hold a little elephant, which I squeezed so it brought me luck.

