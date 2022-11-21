ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Joseph News-Press

Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner

Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year.
CBS Sacramento

Inflation leads to nearly 50% of Americans canceling Thanksgiving travel plans, survey shows

SACRAMENTO — Many families are finding it harder to travel or put on a Thanksgiving feast this year.From gas to groceries, inflation is having a big impact on the holidays this year."Prices are definitely up," said Wilson Nunn Jr., the store director of Rancho San Miguel Market.Rising costs are hitting families' Thanksgiving Day plans hard."I think people are going to notice just how much it costs to put on a turkey dinner," said Kimberly Foss, a financial planner.So just how much higher is inflation this holiday season?"Inflation was around 2% this time last year. It is now 7.7%," Foss said.And...
NPR

Inflation hits the Thanksgiving dinner table

Every year since 1986, the American Farm Bureau Federation surveys grocery stores nationwide to estimate how much a Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost. And this year, the results aren't pretty — inflation, food supply-chain shortages and even an avian flu outbreak are combining to push the price of a Turkey Day meal up more than 20 percent compared to last year.
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Taste Of Home

Aldi and Walmart Are Slashing Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Inflation Rates

It’s no secret that food prices are rising. The increase in food prices is even outpacing 40-year highs in inflation, up more than 11%. The price of butter is up more than 24% and flour has risen nearly 25%, while bread and rice are up around 16%. So, it’s not surprising that the price of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is worrying American families.
PennLive.com

These are the 13 Thanksgiving foods that matter, ranked

Thanksgiving is the best food holiday of the year. Yeah, I said it. Christmas ham, latkes during Hanukah and hot dogs on the Fourth of July are great. But none compare to the gluttonous feast that is Bird Day. And it’s not just because of the bird. Turkey is...
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving shopping is in full swing. Here's what shoppers are buying

We are just a few days from Thanksgiving and many families are a bit late when it comes to shopping. What are people mostly shopping for? Well, turkeys and hams. Noelle Larosa is a mother who hasn't started her Thanksgiving shopping because she says the turkey dinner is hitting households a lot harder.
The Flint Journal

Stimulus update: 9 million Americans eligible for extra money; important deadline today

More than 9 million Americans could be owed money from the Internal Revenue Service. And today is an important deadline for those who want to claim their funds for free. In mid-October, the IRS began sending letters to U.S. residents who appear to have qualified for various benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. This includes people who could be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.

