Related
Here is Arkansas & Texas Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole, Are They Yours?
The Turkey and dressing are on the table but the Thanksgiving table is not complete until the casseroles are out of the oven and on the table. We found out what the favorite casserole is in Arkansas and in Texas. Casseroles are a tradition. Whether it's for a church group,...
Arkansas to Ramp-up Enforcement of Seat Belt Law For Thanksgiving Holiday
If you are traveling anywhere in the state of Arkansas by vehicle you better make sure you are buckled up or you could get a ticket an expensive ticket. The four-day Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally been the most traveled holiday and the most deadly. That's why Arkansas law enforcement is ramping up their patrols this week and into the Thanksgiving weekend. They will be looking for people not wearing their seatbelts.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Arkansas’ Favorite Thanksgiving Food & The One They Hate The Most
The holiday season is here and with it comes food...a lot of food. There are the holiday foods that we can't wait to dive into and then there are the holiday foods that we graciously decline while we politely try our best not to gag at the thought of it.
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Chris Janson Got His First Buck of the Season
Chris Janson shot his first buck of the season last week in Tennessee. So, while the "Good Vibes" singer didn't win any CMA Awards, he still left 2022 CMA Awards week with a prize. His trophy buck was a product of luck and hard work. "I woke up at 4:30...
