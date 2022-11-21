ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Arkansas to Ramp-up Enforcement of Seat Belt Law For Thanksgiving Holiday

If you are traveling anywhere in the state of Arkansas by vehicle you better make sure you are buckled up or you could get a ticket an expensive ticket. The four-day Thanksgiving holiday has traditionally been the most traveled holiday and the most deadly. That's why Arkansas law enforcement is ramping up their patrols this week and into the Thanksgiving weekend. They will be looking for people not wearing their seatbelts.
ARKANSAS STATE
