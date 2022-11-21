Read full article on original website
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
Texas man charged in connection to Lawrence County pharmacy, insurance office burglaries
Authorities have arrested a man from Texas in connection to multiple business burglaries in Lawrence County.
Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year. Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt. “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
myjrpaper.com
Bear Creek is dry
BEAR CREEK — Church members across denominations in Bear Creek banded together voicing their disapproval and ultimately voting down a referendum that would have allowed for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the town limits during a special election, Tuesday, Nov. 15. A total of 104 voters...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
myjrpaper.com
New traffic lights coming to Winfield
WINFIELD — New traffic lights should be installed around the first week of December, barring any more delays, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Price. Price said during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the installation of new traffic lights had been briefly delayed. The traffic lights...
myjrpaper.com
County commissioners sworn in office
HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
WAAY-TV
Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Gov. Kay Ivey's temporary pause on executions
On Monday, Alabama's governor announced a temporary pause on executions. PREVIOUS: 'We’ve got to get this right': Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama. One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's. He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
wvtm13.com
Community rallies around Jefferson County grandmother struggling to raise grandchildren
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — An outpouring of support for a Jefferson County grandmother struggling to find a home for her and her seven grandchildren. "I keep my head lifted up," Sherry Bolton says. "You know, because I do the best that I do for grandkids and they always came first."
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
My, how the years have changed. This photo is the grammar school in Hamilton and dated 1910. It is courtesy of Bill Weaver. Things to look for: notice the hat on the window and a little boy in the front row making a face by pulling below his eyes. While many are dressed in their “Sunday best,” several have no shoes on their feet.
wvtm13.com
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street
MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
alreporter.com
Another incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that another incarcerated man died at Donaldson Correctional Facility last week. Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, a 33-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County Facility, was found unresponsive inside a private cell by correctional officers on Thursday morning. He would be pronounced dead later that same morning.
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
WAAY-TV
Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail
A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
