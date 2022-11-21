ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Ashley Wilson named 2023 City Family of the Year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Farm-City Committee held its annual Farm-City Banquet Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at Loft 212 downtown, where it named Ashley Wilson the 2023 City Family of the Year.   Wilson runs Curt’s Closet, the local nonprofit she founded to cope with the grief over the tragic loss of her youngest son Curt.   “I had no idea the true reason I had been invited to the Cullman County Farm-City event,” Wilson shared with The Cullman Tribune. “I was looking forward to an evening with friends and a wonderful dinner. To my surprise, they all did an amazing job keeping...
Bear Creek is dry

BEAR CREEK — Church members across denominations in Bear Creek banded together voicing their disapproval and ultimately voting down a referendum that would have allowed for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the town limits during a special election, Tuesday, Nov. 15. A total of 104 voters...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
New traffic lights coming to Winfield

WINFIELD — New traffic lights should be installed around the first week of December, barring any more delays, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Price. Price said during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the installation of new traffic lights had been briefly delayed. The traffic lights...
County commissioners sworn in office

HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
Back through the years in Marion County...

My, how the years have changed. This photo is the grammar school in Hamilton and dated 1910. It is courtesy of Bill Weaver. Things to look for: notice the hat on the window and a little boy in the front row making a face by pulling below his eyes. While many are dressed in their “Sunday best,” several have no shoes on their feet.
Car hits and kills man walking on Alabama street

MORRIS, Ala. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in the Morris area. 58-year-old Mark Randall Bradford was walking in the area of the 8400 block of Highway 31 in Morris, Alabama at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday when a motor vehicle hit and killed him. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene until Jefferson County deputies arrived to begin the investigation. No word if any charges are being considered.
Another incarcerated man dies at Donaldson Correctional Facility

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that another incarcerated man died at Donaldson Correctional Facility last week. Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, a 33-year-old incarcerated man at the Jefferson County Facility, was found unresponsive inside a private cell by correctional officers on Thursday morning. He would be pronounced dead later that same morning.
Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail

A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
