myjrpaper.com
New traffic lights coming to Winfield
WINFIELD — New traffic lights should be installed around the first week of December, barring any more delays, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Price. Price said during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the installation of new traffic lights had been briefly delayed. The traffic lights...
Tuscumbia “Festival of Yule” opposed by Christians
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Yesterday, TWH reported on the opposition being voiced online by some of the residents of the northwestern city of Alabama to the Yule-theme festival, depicting it as being “Satanic,” and encouraging people to voice their concerns at the local council meeting. TWH spoke yesterday...
‘Festival of Yule’ stirs controversy in Tuscumbia
The Festival of Yule, an ancient holiday festival to be held in Tuscumbia on December 3, has stirred controversy among local religious residents.
myjrpaper.com
Bear Creek is dry
BEAR CREEK — Church members across denominations in Bear Creek banded together voicing their disapproval and ultimately voting down a referendum that would have allowed for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the town limits during a special election, Tuesday, Nov. 15. A total of 104 voters...
myjrpaper.com
County commissioners sworn in office
HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
Shoals woman crashes through Tuscumbia park
Tuscumbia Police tells News 19 they believe the woman accidently hit the gas instead of the brake.
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
My, how the years have changed. This photo is the grammar school in Hamilton and dated 1910. It is courtesy of Bill Weaver. Things to look for: notice the hat on the window and a little boy in the front row making a face by pulling below his eyes. While many are dressed in their “Sunday best,” several have no shoes on their feet.
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services wants to empty the shelter this holiday season
If you've been considering expanding your family to include a furry friend, this holiday season may be the perfect time to adopt. Florence Lauderdale Animal Services will be one of dozens of shelter nationwide participating in Bissell's Empty the Shelters event this December.
Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
WAAY-TV
Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Gov. Kay Ivey's temporary pause on executions
On Monday, Alabama's governor announced a temporary pause on executions. PREVIOUS: 'We’ve got to get this right': Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama. One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's. He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
mynwapaper.com
Winston Sheriff's Office discovers pounds of drugs after accidental shooting
LYNN - A Haleyville man is actively being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on numerous drug-related charges after authorities responded to a shooting call to find pounds of meth and marijuana along with Fentanyl stashed in his vehicle. Warrants have already been signed by the Winston County Sheriff’s Office...
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WAAY-TV
Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail
A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
myjrpaper.com
‘Thanks at Thanksgiving’ told by Winfield fifth grader in 1962
Mrs. Bythel Earnest, who has be substituting for Mr. Grady Dillard, who has been ill for six weeks, asked the fifth graders of Winfield City Schools to write what they are thankful for. She was so impressed by the paper turned in by Janie Lindsey that she brought, as it is written, to the Daily Northwest Alabamian for publication.
Florence man pulled fire alarms at apartment complex, bit deputy, authorities say
A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after authorities say he triggered fire alarms at an apartment complex, and then attacked a law enforcement officer. Jason Ruano, 43, faces charges of rendering false alarm and aggravated assault of a police officer. According to Florence police, Ruano pulled...
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton boys finish second in XC
OAKVILLE INDIAN MOUNDS — Hamilton, Marion County and Winfield schools each traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5, to run through the rain and mud in the 2022 state cross country meet. Hamilton’s boys placed second with 106 points as the top public school finisher, behind Providence Christian School...
Tuscumbia stabbing suspect requests mental evaluation, intends to plead ‘not guilty’
A Tuscumbia man charged with murder and abuse of a corpse is now asking the court for a mental evaluation ahead of a jury trial, court records filed on Monday show.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond
JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
Village Living
Playoff Football Primer: Spartans head to Muscle Shoals in semifinals
Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager speaks to his team after beating Hartselle after a game between the Hartselle Tigers and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Friday, November 18th, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook, AL. Photo by Richard Force. The semifinal round of the playoffs is here, with...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigates domestic shooting case
According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. One victim was been airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries while another person is currently in custody. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the shooting incident was between...
