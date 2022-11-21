ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

myjrpaper.com

New traffic lights coming to Winfield

WINFIELD — New traffic lights should be installed around the first week of December, barring any more delays, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Price. Price said during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the installation of new traffic lights had been briefly delayed. The traffic lights...
WINFIELD, AL
The Wild Hunt

Tuscumbia “Festival of Yule” opposed by Christians

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Yesterday, TWH reported on the opposition being voiced online by some of the residents of the northwestern city of Alabama to the Yule-theme festival, depicting it as being “Satanic,” and encouraging people to voice their concerns at the local council meeting. TWH spoke yesterday...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
myjrpaper.com

Bear Creek is dry

BEAR CREEK — Church members across denominations in Bear Creek banded together voicing their disapproval and ultimately voting down a referendum that would have allowed for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the town limits during a special election, Tuesday, Nov. 15. A total of 104 voters...
BEAR CREEK, AL
myjrpaper.com

County commissioners sworn in office

HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
MARION COUNTY, AL
myjrpaper.com

Back through the years in Marion County...

My, how the years have changed. This photo is the grammar school in Hamilton and dated 1910. It is courtesy of Bill Weaver. Things to look for: notice the hat on the window and a little boy in the front row making a face by pulling below his eyes. While many are dressed in their “Sunday best,” several have no shoes on their feet.
MARION COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Colbert County animal shelter offering free adoptions

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Animal Shelter is offering to waive adoption fees for adult animals. The shelter’s kennel manager, Jessica McGee told News 19 that the shelter is very overcrowded right now, which is stressful for many of their animals. “We were built to hold 40 dogs, 16 cats,” McGee said. […]
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Bad check lands Florence man in jail

A bad check sends a Florence man to jail. Charles Moore Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with the September 2022 deposit of a fraudulent check. That check exceeded $2,500 and was never repaid, according to the Florence Police Department. Moore was charged with theft of property.
FLORENCE, AL
myjrpaper.com

‘Thanks at Thanksgiving’ told by Winfield fifth grader in 1962

Mrs. Bythel Earnest, who has be substituting for Mr. Grady Dillard, who has been ill for six weeks, asked the fifth graders of Winfield City Schools to write what they are thankful for. She was so impressed by the paper turned in by Janie Lindsey that she brought, as it is written, to the Daily Northwest Alabamian for publication.
WINFIELD, AL
myjrpaper.com

Hamilton boys finish second in XC

OAKVILLE INDIAN MOUNDS — Hamilton, Marion County and Winfield schools each traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5, to run through the rain and mud in the 2022 state cross country meet. Hamilton’s boys placed second with 106 points as the top public school finisher, behind Providence Christian School...
HAMILTON, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman, two children rescued after car crashes into Jasper pond

JASPER, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman and her two young children were rescued after their SUV went into a pond after a crash Monday morning in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 3700 of Walston Bridge Road. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and ended up in a nearby pond.
JASPER, AL
AL.com

Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigates domestic shooting case

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. One victim was been airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries while another person is currently in custody. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the shooting incident was between...
WALKER COUNTY, AL

