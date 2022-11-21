Read full article on original website
What are the six colors of Christmas? Style experts explain how using them right can feel magical
The six colors of Christmas are the traditional hues that - thanks to their association - can help you reach peak festive feeling just by looking at them. They're also the perfect place to start when planning your holiday decor scheme. With Google searches for ‘red Christmas decorations’ up 70%...
This Former Marketing Executive Teaches You to Bust Your Clutter – for Good
While other kids were busy collecting seashells, comics or plushies, organizing consultant Marie Quéru would spend hours sorting through her drawers, gauging the interest of a toy, a book or even mementos. “I had a real passion for inventory,” confesses the 44-year-old Parisian, who coined — and registered — the term “Écologie d’Intérieur” (or Interior Ecology, in English) to describe her approach to objects and consumption.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Eye Candy: Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Now a grown-up best known to her 40,000-person Instagram following as @larrangeuse (or The Arranger, in English),...
Everyone's Talking About That One Particular Cheeseburger From "The Menu," So Here's Exactly How To Recreate It At Home
It's the most beautiful burger I've ever seen, and as it turns out, it's also the most delicious.
Do red and green go together? Why I'm convinced this color scheme should go beyond your Christmas decor
At this time of year, you see red and green everywhere. It's a color combination that is, of course, synonymous with Christmas. It obviously makes for a winning color scheme, but can this palette shake free of its festive connotations to be a part of our home the rest of the year?
Men Turn to Pearls, Vintage-Inspired Watches for Modern Cool Factor
Pearls for men are becoming a big deal. No longer are they a preppy standard or grandmother’s favorite — rather, a fresh, modern take on pearls has taken over the red carpet, been worn by street-style stars and featured in runway shows — and the trend is trickling into the men’s market and gaining a wider reach. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By Chanel For a gender-neutral vibe, one can pair a simple pearl strand with edgy pendant necklaces and silver staples. There are edgy options...
The 7 most common Christmas tree decorating mistakes and how to avoid them
Is there a more exciting Christmas decorating ritual than dressing the tree? It's probably the most nostalgic moment in the run up to the big day - the time when the Christmas tunes go on, the presents start to appear, and the whole family comes together to revel in some festive cheer. As wonderful as the atmosphere may be, though, have you ever made the finishing touch of placing the star on top of the tree, only to step back and find that your Christmas tree just doesn't look quite right?
£240 rainbow scarf is latest splurge of choice to beat the blues
As the temperature drops, the days grow darker and winter draws closer, we may find ourselves craving a dependable boost of warmth and good cheer. But would you pay nearly 250 quid for it?. Some people are, with Acne Studios’ oversized plaid scarf ubiquitous on the streets of London and...
It's decided - bauble arches are our favorite Christmas decoration trend. Here's how to make one
If you're tired of decorating your home with the same old dusty Christmas decorations year after year, you might want to give a bauble arch a go. The latest festive decor trend has taken TikTok by storm and we love how well it can instantly elevate a space. As the...
Before & After: this Beverly Hills home shows how boho style can be added beautifully into any space
This 1960s Beverly Hills home - originally constructed by the architect behind Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s L.A. retreat, Rex Lotery - has been given a contemporary makeover that pairs the mid-century style with a boho vibe for a serene yet sophisticated space. With a calming color palette thrown in for good measure, the transformation of this modern home is something you'll be itching to replicate yourself.
