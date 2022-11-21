Is there a more exciting Christmas decorating ritual than dressing the tree? It's probably the most nostalgic moment in the run up to the big day - the time when the Christmas tunes go on, the presents start to appear, and the whole family comes together to revel in some festive cheer. As wonderful as the atmosphere may be, though, have you ever made the finishing touch of placing the star on top of the tree, only to step back and find that your Christmas tree just doesn't look quite right?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO