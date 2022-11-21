ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

This Former Marketing Executive Teaches You to Bust Your Clutter – for Good

While other kids were busy collecting seashells, comics or plushies, organizing consultant Marie Quéru would spend hours sorting through her drawers, gauging the interest of a toy, a book or even mementos. “I had a real passion for inventory,” confesses the 44-year-old Parisian, who coined — and registered — the term “Écologie d’Intérieur” (or Interior Ecology, in English) to describe her approach to objects and consumption.More from WWDThe Buyers Are Back at Paris Trade ShowsChristoph Rumpf RTW Spring 2023Eye Candy: Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Now a grown-up best known to her 40,000-person Instagram following as @larrangeuse (or The Arranger, in English),...
WWD

Men Turn to Pearls, Vintage-Inspired Watches for Modern Cool Factor

Pearls for men are becoming a big deal. No longer are they a preppy standard or grandmother’s favorite — rather, a fresh, modern take on pearls has taken over the red carpet, been worn by street-style stars and featured in runway shows — and the trend is trickling into the men’s market and gaining a wider reach. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsSteeling Time: Favorite Stainless-steel Watches Among Collectors and New BuyersInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By Chanel For a gender-neutral vibe, one can pair a simple pearl strand with edgy pendant necklaces and silver staples. There are edgy options...
livingetc.com

The 7 most common Christmas tree decorating mistakes and how to avoid them

Is there a more exciting Christmas decorating ritual than dressing the tree? It's probably the most nostalgic moment in the run up to the big day - the time when the Christmas tunes go on, the presents start to appear, and the whole family comes together to revel in some festive cheer. As wonderful as the atmosphere may be, though, have you ever made the finishing touch of placing the star on top of the tree, only to step back and find that your Christmas tree just doesn't look quite right?
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

£240 rainbow scarf is latest splurge of choice to beat the blues

As the temperature drops, the days grow darker and winter draws closer, we may find ourselves craving a dependable boost of warmth and good cheer. But would you pay nearly 250 quid for it?. Some people are, with Acne Studios’ oversized plaid scarf ubiquitous on the streets of London and...
livingetc.com

Before & After: this Beverly Hills home shows how boho style can be added beautifully into any space

This 1960s Beverly Hills home - originally constructed by the architect behind Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s L.A. retreat, Rex Lotery - has been given a contemporary makeover that pairs the mid-century style with a boho vibe for a serene yet sophisticated space. With a calming color palette thrown in for good measure, the transformation of this modern home is something you'll be itching to replicate yourself.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy