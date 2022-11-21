ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Changes for Lafayette Garbage, Recycling & Transit Services

If your normal day for garbage and recycling is Thursday, then you will not have your collection happen this Thursday, November 24 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Your collection will happen Friday, and if your normal service is on Friday then your collection will happen this Saturday. The good news...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

