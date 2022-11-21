Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
Gumbo? Gravy? Nope, it’s Just Brown Water Coming Out of Faucets in Sunset
A shocking video of brown water spewing from a faucet in Sunset is currently going viral on social media. Carl Thibodeaux shared the clip on his Facebook page saying that he came home to the brown water just before midnight on Sunday. Thibodeaux could be heard questioning the Town of...
Changes for Lafayette Garbage, Recycling & Transit Services
If your normal day for garbage and recycling is Thursday, then you will not have your collection happen this Thursday, November 24 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Your collection will happen Friday, and if your normal service is on Friday then your collection will happen this Saturday. The good news...
Could Lafayette Be Getting its Very Own Topgolf? Latest Developments Trending in Right Direction
The rumor that Lafayette could be getting a TopGolf is beginning to grow legs with recent developments in a new report from The Advocate. According to the report by Adam Daigle, one of TopGolf's partners will be seeking preliminary approval from the Lafayette City Planning Commission this coming Monday. Chicago-based...
Lafayette Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Thanksgiving is the one that is known for eating more than any other. Whether it's the turkey or the sides, everyone talks about the food first and foremost as they get ready for Thanksgiving Day. A home-cooked meal with the family. The food brings...
Tainted Flyers in Baton Rouge Send Workers to Hospital
We are following a developing story out of Baton Rouge. WBRZ-TV reports that three people were sent to a hospital after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The flyers were reportedly dropped off in an overnight deposit box at the Investar Bank on Coursey...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Cold, lonely, hurt and suffering, this poor animal was found behind a trash can as temperatures plummeted in Acadiana. Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal. The bills at the vet are already high, but we had to bring this...
What is ‘Sadphishing’? Youngsville Resident Explains the Scam
With the advent and further proliferation of social media, so come more and more new terms to learn. Going viral. Hater. Troll. Meme. Blogosphere. Metaverse. Phishing. Clickbait. Vlogger. Those who use social media frequently know what all of these terms (or most, anyway) mean, but there is a new term...
Dustin Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation, Prejean’s Giving Out 500 Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
UFC star and Lafayette native Dustin Poirier's Good Fight Foundation are helping to feed families in need this Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, November 23 from 8a-10a, The Good Fight Foundation will be set up at Prejean's (3840 NE Evangeline Thwy.) for their 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Meal Pickup. Prejean's will be hosting...
Diner in Port Allen Sets Up Memorial for DOTD Worker Killed on I-10 [PHOTO]
As we reported here, a DOTD worker was attacked and killed on I-10 Sunday, Nov. 20. The worker has been identified as Darrell Guillory. Guillory was stabbed to death while attempting to assist a motorist on I-10, near Port Allen. When police arrived they had to use lethal force to...
Lafayette Jail Deputy Charged with Bringing Contraband into the Jail
Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested one of their own on allegations that the corrections deputy brought contraband into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. One of the items that the Sheriff's Office belives was brought into the jail is Suboxone. This medication is used to...
Former Opelousas Senator, Attorney Arrested for Driving Under the Influence After Crash
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Elbert Guillory, a prominent attorney in Opelousas and former state senator who famously left the Democratic Party to become a Republican, was arrested for DWI over the weekend after a traffic crash. According to KATC, Louisiana State Police have confirmed that Guillory was "arrested this...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Watch as Sparks Fly From Truck During High Speed Chase on I-10
A very scary scene was caught on camera Friday afternoon after a truck sped away from police on I-10. WBRZ reports, "That the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers into Ascension Parish, crossing over the Mississippi River via the Sunshine Bridge and getting onto I-10."
UL Icon and Former First Gentleman, Raymond Blanco, Dies at 87
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A longtime administrator at the University of Louisiana and husband of the late former Governor Kathleen Blanco, Raymond Blanco, passed away on Saturday. He was 87. Known to many as "Coach," Blanco joined the football staff at UL in 1963. In 1969, he took over as...
Services Set for Church Point Police Officer Who Died Saturday
The Church Point Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers on Saturday, November 19. According to Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux 34-year-old officer, Holden Lee Hare died in the early morning hours of Saturday at a Lafayette hospital. No cause of death has been given. Hare...
Lafayette High Announces Northside’s Julia Williams Will Take Over as Principal
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish School System has made it official: Julia Williams will leave her role as principal of Northside High School to take the vacant principal job at Lafayette High School. "Williams is committed to building a culture of high expectations and rigor, establishing professional learning...
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
Coach Desormeaux Talks Wooldridge’s Injury, Jefferson’s Ceiling, TXST Matchup, Thanksgiving & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football faces a must win game this Saturday in San Marcos against Texas State (4-7). At 5-6, UL needs a win to become Bowl eligible and extend the season. Following a loss at Florida State on Saturday, and a season-ending injury to quarterback Ben Wooldridge in practice...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0