Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton boys finish second in XC
OAKVILLE INDIAN MOUNDS — Hamilton, Marion County and Winfield schools each traveled to Oakville on Saturday, Nov. 5, to run through the rain and mud in the 2022 state cross country meet. Hamilton’s boys placed second with 106 points as the top public school finisher, behind Providence Christian School...
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
My, how the years have changed. This photo is the grammar school in Hamilton and dated 1910. It is courtesy of Bill Weaver. Things to look for: notice the hat on the window and a little boy in the front row making a face by pulling below his eyes. While many are dressed in their “Sunday best,” several have no shoes on their feet.
myjrpaper.com
Marion County High drops in playoffs
REFORM — The Marion County Red Raiders’ season came to an end in the third round of the state playoffs with a 40-14 loss to the Pickens County Tornadoes on Friday night, Nov. 18. The Raiders received the opening kickoff and made a good return, but a pass...
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton hosts tree lighting ceremony
HAMILTON — The Holiday season has arrived in the City of Hamilton as Mayor Bob Page invited the community to city hall to celebrate the annual Christmas tree lighting. The event, held outside of the city hall building in Hamilton, was on Tuesday night, Nov. 15.
myjrpaper.com
Bear Creek is dry
BEAR CREEK — Church members across denominations in Bear Creek banded together voicing their disapproval and ultimately voting down a referendum that would have allowed for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the town limits during a special election, Tuesday, Nov. 15. A total of 104 voters...
myjrpaper.com
County commissioners sworn in office
HAMILTON — Two new commissioners took to their seats as all commissioners were sworn in before the Marion County Commission meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the commission office in Hamilton. Both Larry Akers and Greg Gunnin got their feet wet in their first meeting, setting rules of order...
myjrpaper.com
New traffic lights coming to Winfield
WINFIELD — New traffic lights should be installed around the first week of December, barring any more delays, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Price. Price said during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, that the installation of new traffic lights had been briefly delayed. The traffic lights...
Comments / 0