**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:

29 DAYS AGO