The Moneyist: ‘Am I the world’s biggest fool?’ I married my husband after being together for 25 years. Now he wants a divorce. I’ll be left with nothing. What can I do?
My husband and I have been together for 28-plus years, and married for three. We have lived in Florida for seven years. He now wants a divorce. I stayed home with our kids for six years, and the other years I held positions in retail while our kids were in school. We never lived near family so this was our agreement to make life work. I made around $30,000 a year during that time.
Husband requests "hall pass" to see other people while away on business
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of my oldest friends called me in tears, “He asked for a hall pass.” I was confused. She and her husband were married for eight years with two beautiful kids. They never fought, and she couldn’t understand why he would want to stray. She gave me the short version of their story:
Legal Matters: Surviving the Holidays as a Divorced Parent
The holiday season is officially here. How do you celebrate? Do you fight over the wishbone on Thanksgiving? Do you cook tasty potato latkes for Hanukkah or make cookies for Christmas? Are you worried that those holiday traditions will change because you and your co-parent are getting divorced?. Divorce is...
Who Pays for What When Planning a Wedding?
The rules of who pays for each component of a wedding celebration were established generations ago. "Traditionally, the parents of the bride pay for the wedding, the parents of the groom pay for the...
Wife divorces stay at home husband to pursue other interests
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A long-married couple recently filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The wife had been the primary breadwinner for most of the marriage, while the husband had stayed at home to take care of their children.
