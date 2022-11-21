Read full article on original website
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody
MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor. National Nurses United...
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
Rep. John Barker, an Abilene Republican who spearheaded legislation to the benefit of the sports gambling industry, appears during April 27, 2022, negotiations between the House and Senate. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
Kris Kobach talks goals as next Kansas AG, marijuana, abortion
Kris Kobach sat down with KSN's Capitol Bureau to discuss his top priorities as the next Kansas attorney general.
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close, short of goal
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Announces Intention to Sue the City of Wichita
Former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay is intending to sue the City of Wichita. A notice was released on Monday, November 21st from Wichita Attorney James Thompson in which Ramsay accuses city leaders of undermining him in police investigations and discipline, as well as defamation and corruption. Wichita City...
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Anonymous donor presents Salvation Army with money match challenge
One anonymous donor has presented the Salvation Army with a money match challenge.
Crowded Kansas Humane Society reduces adoption fees for dogs, puppies Thanksgiving week
If you’ve been wanting to add a furry companion to your family, here’s your chance. The Kansas Humane Society has been struggling with capacity issues the last several months. So it has reduced adoption fees for dogs, starting Wednesday. The fees now will be $49 for adult dogs...
