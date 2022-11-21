ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 2

Related
Hays Post

Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody

MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy