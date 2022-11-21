WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.

