Here's What Absolutely Everyone Wore To The 2022 American Music Awards

By Allie Hayes
 5 days ago

Y'all, the 2022 American Music Awards were last night, and absolutely everyone in attendance looked stunning! So, with that in mind, here are some of the best looks to grace the red carpet:

1. Taylor Swift

ABC via Getty Images
Sarah Morris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

2. Pink

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Tinashe

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5. TXT

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Carrie Underwood

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Becky G

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Machine Gun Kelly

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Meghan Trainor

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Latto

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Kelly Rowland

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Ellie Goulding

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. Dencia

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. Gayle

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. Kali Uchis

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. Karrueche Tran

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Anitta

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18. Bebe Rexha

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

20. Kim Petras

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

21. Lauren Jauregui

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. Charlie Puth

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

23. Lionel Richie

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Melissa Etheridge

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

25. Imagine Dragons

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. Dove Cameron

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27. Liza Koshy

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28. Joan Smalls

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29. Smokey Robinson

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Saint Jhn

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

31. Roselyn Sánchez

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32. Jimmie Allen

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

33. Jessie James Decker

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

34. Muni Long

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And last but certainly not least:

35. Måneskin

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

And there ya have it! Which 2022 American Music Awards look was your fave?! Share in the comments below!

