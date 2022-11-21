ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Husbands Who Took The Phrase "Weaponized Incompetence" To A Whole New Level

By Shelby Heinrich
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xuri_0jInSqPl00

1. This husband who chose to be passive-aggressive instead of just putting a damn bag in the trash can:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6rG3_0jInSqPl00
u/ThekawaiiO_d / Via reddit.com

2. This husband who obviously doesn't understand what "save me some" means:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xg02h_0jInSqPl00
u/SirenSenpai / Via reddit.com

3. This husband who couldn't even be bothered to put the boxes upright:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1CDq_0jInSqPl00
u/jsboklahoma1987 / Via reddit.com

4. The husband who could've easily finished the milk and THROWN AWAY THE CARTON:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffbv3_0jInSqPl00
u/sarebot18 / Via reddit.com

5. This husband who pretended not to see the laundry basket:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4b0q_0jInSqPl00
u/metalchode / Via reddit.com

6. This husband who tainted his partner's coffee stash:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWNTj_0jInSqPl00
u/Vaquero9mm / Via reddit.com

7. This husband who did not, in fact, crate the dog:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kWnB_0jInSqPl00
u/Uhhlaneuh / Via reddit.com

8. This husband who got halfway through taking out the trash and then thought, "Ehhh, good this is good enough":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eO2VA_0jInSqPl00
u/MrsRoboto67 / Via reddit.com

9. This husband who delivered the laziest paint job in the history of brush strokes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1q99_0jInSqPl00
u/sleepdeprivationland / Via reddit.com

10. This husband who hoarded a whole collection of trash instead of throwing it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0tiI_0jInSqPl00
u/littlehollie / Via reddit.com

11. This husband who put away silverware like an actual barbarian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTgQr_0jInSqPl00
u/SirCornyWeaver / Via reddit.com

12. This husband decided the pantry and the trash can were synonymous:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vE0HU_0jInSqPl00
u/TomatilloAbject7419 / Via reddit.com

13. This husband ruined the cheese bag in one rip:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFOlE_0jInSqPl00
u/A__SPIDER / Via reddit.com

14. This husband who clearly has a heart of stone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MeIE_0jInSqPl00
u/Scrollingnews / Via reddit.com

15. This husband who created the Leaning Tower of Spoons instead of washing them:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YK88F_0jInSqPl00
u/Tipsy_Cat_1420 / Via reddit.com

16. This husband who created a nice mess in the sink for his partner to clean up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeyLv_0jInSqPl00
u/That_Pea575 / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this husband who likes to play "good luck reaching this" with his partner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6Z7k_0jInSqPl00
u/ArdenElle24 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating

