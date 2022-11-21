17 Husbands Who Took The Phrase "Weaponized Incompetence" To A Whole New Level

Related
A Cheating Husband Who Was Caught On Tinder, Weaponized Incompetence At Its Finest, And 11 Other Entitled Husbands Who Are Just Bad News
These husbands have left me speechless — and not in a good way.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Upworthy
Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
Madonna calls for people to 'stop bullying' her after 50 Cent called her a 'grandma' in an Instagram post
Madonna posted an Instagram Story that read, "Stop Bullying Madonna For Enjoying Her Life." This follows 50 Cent making fun of her lip-syncing to a Baby Keem song on her social media. 50 shared an article on his Instagram that labeled her TikTok video "pathetic." Madonna and 50 Cent are...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
17 People That Made Severely Questionable Decisions
Anyone who bites into their butter is a monster in my book. Sorry.
Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics
A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
A 17-year-old TikToker is gaining millions of views posting about her life as an aspiring electrician to bust sexist stereotypes about the profession
17-year-old Isabell McGuire is gaining millions of views, but her journey to becoming an electrician has also been met with sexism on and offline.
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
Woman Tells Husband to “Get Over Himself” After She Shares Private Information About His Health With Her Friends
In any close relationship, trust is essential. We need to feel that our partner is someone we can confide in, and who will not violate our privacy. This is especially important when it comes to personal information. We all have a right to keep our thoughts and feelings to ourselves, and ideally, our partners should respect that.
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
A TikToker who made a joke about being 'too pretty' to work said she's been subjected to bullying and mockery from viewers who took her seriously
Welcher said she was "obviously" joking in the TikTok video, but became subject to online bullying for her comment.
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A new report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. Experts weigh in on how often you should wash your hair — and what you can do to maintain it on the off days.
I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Woman Doesn't Use Toilet Paper and Uses This Instead…
You know...we weren't expecting this, but this isn't a bad idea…
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Giant Mystery 'Alien' Growth Blocking Toilet Baffles Experts
"I replaced a toilet because it wasn't flushing properly. Now I know why," said the plumber who got called about the problem.
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
BuzzFeed
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1