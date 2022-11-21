Read full article on original website
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Accused of Threatening Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center is accused of threatening to shoot a detention deputy. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a felony threats charge against 45-year-old Devon Sackett on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sackett threatened the deputy multiple times. The criminal complaint...
Rochester Man Acquitted of Vehicular Homicide Charge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of being under the influence of drugs when he ran over and killed his girlfriend has been acquitted of the most serious charge he faced. 44-year-old Dewain Siewert was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and DWI in 2019 after testing of...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Sale Charge Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arraigned on felony drug charges in Olmsted County Court Tuesday. 42-year-old Terry Ohm has been charged with felony second-degree drug sales, felony third-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. The criminal complaint says a Rochester police officer pulled over a vehicle Ohm was driving in the 2700 block of 22nd St. southeast for having a headlight out around 9:18 p.m.
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Lake City Man Avoids Prison For Death of Teenage Skateboarder
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Lake City man will not be headed to prison for causing the death of a teenage skateboarder last year. 86-year-old Bernard Quist today was given a stayed 57-month prison term and was ordered to spend 180 days in jail for his conviction on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. The judge in the case instructed Quist to serve the jail term in 10-day increments each year on the anniversary of the death of 16-year-old Adriana Simon.
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Man convicted in federal court for distributing cocaine around SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A federal jury has convicted an Olmsted County man for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Edwards, 39, was convicted last week for dealing drugs throughout Rochester and southeastern Minnesota in 2021. In October of 2021, law enforcement tracked Edwards’ rental...
Albert Lea teen, 2 others injured in crash Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – A 15-year-old female from Albert Lea and 2 others sustained non-life threatening injuries in a crash in Winona County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 5:23 p.m., a 2014 Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Hwy 61, and a 2022 GMC Terrain was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 when they collided in the northbound lane at the intersection of Hwy 61 and 54th Ave. in Goodview.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Albert Lea teen among three injured in Winona County collision
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – Three people are hurt after a collision in Winona County. It happened just before 5:30 pm Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 61 and 54th Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jayden Michael Jessie, 18 of Winona, was driving south and Melissa Susan Markusen, 53 of St. Paul, was northbound when they crashed in the northbound lane of Highway 61.
Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect Arrested
Ostrander, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrest of a suspect in a weekend stabbing. Very little information has been made public, but a news release from the Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Noah Foster was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Ostrander. Deputies learned of the incident around 8:20 AM Sunday from a 911 caller.
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
Rochester man arrested, charged after DWI crash with children in back seat
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly driving while intoxicated with one- and two-year-old children in the back seat of his car. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman swerving in traffic in the 100 block of 12th Street SW at about 9:49 p.m. Nov. 20.
Attempted Murder Charge Brought in Fillmore County Stabbing
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Fillmore County man arrested after a stabbing in Ostrander over the weekend is due to make his first court appearance today. Prosecutors have charged 23-year-old Noah Foster of Wykoff with second degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fifth-degree assault. Foster is accused of stabbing a man in the upper chest and shoulder six times in a vehicle behind Susie’s Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Traffic Crash Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A police response to reports of a traffic crash this afternoon in Red Wing led to an officer-involved shooting. The website MN Crime is reporting the incident occurred around 1 PM near Bay Point Park. Law enforcement radio traffic indicates an officer was sent to the area after multiple reports came in about a vehicle that had smashed into a utility pole.
Deputy opens fire in Red Wing shooting
One person was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown. The sheriff's office says a deputy sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Meth, Heroin, Fentanyl and Mushrooms Seized in Rochester Drug Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Law enforcement seized what were described as large amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a drug bust in Rochester on Monday. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Task Force executed...
