Special holiday traditions take many forms. But one of the most beloved – gathering together around the Christmas tree – hasn’t changed much over the years. On Saturday, December 3, bring the family to Tumwater’s 19th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sure to ring in the holiday spirit for even the grinchiest of souls. With arts and crafts, performances by school choirs, food trucks and so much more, there’s something for everyone at this timeless, festive event.

TUMWATER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO