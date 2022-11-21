Read full article on original website
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Winterfest benefits Peninsula High students
The holiday spirit is on display all over town this week. Thanksgiving weekend means Winterfest at Peninsula High School. More than 130 artists and crafters will show and sell their work Saturday and Sunday. For sale will be everything from doll clothes to wooden maps to spices and sauces to jewelry to art made from glass and metal.
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
Everett man's story of living without heat helps warm hearts and homes
EVERETT, Wash. — The holidays came early for Tim Otness, and the only thing he wants this year is a warm home. "I don't ask for help," he said. "I just don't." He didn't ask, but someone answered anyway. KING 5 met Otness two weeks ago when temperatures were...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
The Suburban Times
Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
thurstontalk.com
Hey Kids! Meet Santa’s New Reindeer in SW Washington
You know, every once in awhile Comet needs a vacation or Rudolph has a head cold. When that happens, Santa calls on his reindeer-in-training. These special deer are trained and cared for by true believers throughout the world. And we now have one of these farms right here in Thurston County. Teva and Barry Barcomb are the excited owners of Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester. Their star residents are two young reindeer bucks, Dean and Sam.
Redmond animal rescue forced to relocate after building was deemed unsafe
The City of Redmond is tearing down the building for Motley Zoo Animal Rescue due to significant structural issues, leaving the rescue center without a home. Jme Thomas, the Executive Director of Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, said structural damage was revealed within the building over the summer when working on repairing the air conditioner.
425magazine.com
Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery
Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
thurstontalk.com
Tumwater Kicks off the Holidays with the 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival
Special holiday traditions take many forms. But one of the most beloved – gathering together around the Christmas tree – hasn’t changed much over the years. On Saturday, December 3, bring the family to Tumwater’s 19th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sure to ring in the holiday spirit for even the grinchiest of souls. With arts and crafts, performances by school choirs, food trucks and so much more, there’s something for everyone at this timeless, festive event.
KOMO News
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
Here's The Highest-Rated Dessert Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the Emerald City's best places to grab a sweet treat.
'Tis the season to scam': Kent police warn of USPS scam preying on victims
KENT, Wash. — Tis the season to scam, according to the Kent Police Department. The department warned its residents of a "somewhat legit looking" scam text or email that has been reported. The scam starts with a notice from the United States Postal Services (USPS), saying they have a...
fb101.com
Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall
After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.
southsoundmag.com
Local Places Make ‘Most Affordable’ West Coast Cities List
Tacoma and Olympia are among the most affordable West Coast cities to live in, according to a new study from Livability.com. The list, which culled data from Movoto by OJO, took into account each city’s median sold price for homes and the broader metropolitan area’s median household income to determine an affordability score. An exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos informed the list.
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
