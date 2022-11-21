ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Harbor Happenings: Winterfest benefits Peninsula High students

The holiday spirit is on display all over town this week. Thanksgiving weekend means Winterfest at Peninsula High School. More than 130 artists and crafters will show and sell their work Saturday and Sunday. For sale will be everything from doll clothes to wooden maps to spices and sauces to jewelry to art made from glass and metal.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
The Suburban Times

Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Hey Kids! Meet Santa’s New Reindeer in SW Washington

You know, every once in awhile Comet needs a vacation or Rudolph has a head cold. When that happens, Santa calls on his reindeer-in-training. These special deer are trained and cared for by true believers throughout the world. And we now have one of these farms right here in Thurston County. Teva and Barry Barcomb are the excited owners of Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester. Their star residents are two young reindeer bucks, Dean and Sam.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
425magazine.com

Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery

Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Tumwater Kicks off the Holidays with the 19th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival

Special holiday traditions take many forms. But one of the most beloved – gathering together around the Christmas tree – hasn’t changed much over the years. On Saturday, December 3, bring the family to Tumwater’s 19th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is sure to ring in the holiday spirit for even the grinchiest of souls. With arts and crafts, performances by school choirs, food trucks and so much more, there’s something for everyone at this timeless, festive event.
TUMWATER, WA
fb101.com

Piroshky Piroshky Returns to Grange Food Hall

After a successful popup at Chef Troy Guard’s Grange Food Hall in October, Seattle’s famous bakery, Piroshky Piroshky, is back in town with pre-order pickup December 1st. Founded in Seattle’s historic Pike Place Market, Piroshky Piroshky has offered hand-crafted Eastern European pastries to loyal fans since 1992.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Places Make ‘Most Affordable’ West Coast Cities List

Tacoma and Olympia are among the most affordable West Coast cities to live in, according to a new study from Livability.com. The list, which culled data from Movoto by OJO, took into account each city’s median sold price for homes and the broader metropolitan area’s median household income to determine an affordability score. An exclusive study conducted by Livability.com in partnership with Ipsos informed the list.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state

Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

