Auburn, NY

waynetimes.com

Azzano, Jr., Robert A. (Bobby)

WALWORTH: At age 67, Robert passed away on November 21, 2022. Robert Azzano Jr was born on October 7, 1955 in Rochester, NY, to Robert Azzano Sr. and Louise Mannara. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lauren Azzano; niece, Erica Abbott; and dear friends, Tom Vernoy; infant granddaughter, Charlotte. Robert...
ONTARIO, NY
LaGas, Donald

SAVANNAH: Donald LaGas, 86, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Donald’s graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Rose Cemetery, Route 414, Rose Ny.
NEWARK, NY
Pitts, David D.

CLYDE/NEWARK: David D. Pitts, 74 died on September 25, 2022 at his home in Clyde. A graveside funeral service will be held at a day and time to be announced at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, New York. David was born in Wolcott, NY on June 13, 1948,...
CLYDE, NY
Bowen, Jeanne

SAVANNAH: Age 87, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2022 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Jeanne was born March 17, 1935, in Montezuma, New York to the late Richard and Eva (Dickens) Vreeland. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty five years, George Bowen.
SAVANNAH, NY
Cattieu, Linda J.

WEBSTER/NEWARK: Linda J. Cattieu, age 72, of Webster NY, Formerly of Newark NY passed away peacefully on Friday November 18th after a brief illness. In keeping with Linda’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends may join the family for a celebration of life mass at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard 1130 Webster Rd Webster NY 14580 on Tuesday November 29,2022 at 10am.
WEBSTER, NY
Crider, Joan Elizabeth

NEWARK: Joan Elizabeth Crider, 84, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, in hospice at her daughter’s home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Michael’s Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
NEWARK, NY

