WEBSTER/NEWARK: Linda J. Cattieu, age 72, of Webster NY, Formerly of Newark NY passed away peacefully on Friday November 18th after a brief illness. In keeping with Linda’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends may join the family for a celebration of life mass at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard 1130 Webster Rd Webster NY 14580 on Tuesday November 29,2022 at 10am.

WEBSTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO