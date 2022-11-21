ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

KCCI.com

Mild and dry weather before the next storm system arrives Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Skies are clear and temperatures are cooler following yesterday's cold frontal passage. High pressure is in control and this will promote an overall dry and mild next couple of days. As the center of the high moves east, winds will become more southwesterly and ultimately westerly leading to a warm and dry air mass transporting into the region. This will continue through Saturday until our next area of disturbed weather approaches from the south.
TEXAS STATE
KCCI.com

Libertarian Party of Iowa qualifies for major party status

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa now has three official major political parties. Libertarians join Republicans and Democrats on that list after their candidate for governor earned enough votes to qualify for major party status. Although Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart lost his race, he made history as the first Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures for Thanksgiving will be right around 50. In fact, we’ll be near 50 or so through Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 40s, with the chance for a few showers, most of the activity will be focused SE Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa reaches $42.6M agreement with two opioid makers

DES MOINES, Iowa — New rules are now in place for opioid makers in Iowa. On Tuesday, the Iowa Attorney General's Office announced Iowa is getting $42.6 million from a nationwide settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergan. “I am pleased to announce my support for this meaningful...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits

WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
WAUKEE, IA

