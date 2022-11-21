Read full article on original website
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
KCCI.com
Mild and dry weather before the next storm system arrives Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Skies are clear and temperatures are cooler following yesterday's cold frontal passage. High pressure is in control and this will promote an overall dry and mild next couple of days. As the center of the high moves east, winds will become more southwesterly and ultimately westerly leading to a warm and dry air mass transporting into the region. This will continue through Saturday until our next area of disturbed weather approaches from the south.
KCCI.com
Police: Virginia Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him. “Sorry everyone but I did not...
KCCI.com
Many metro hospitals operating at full capacity with rising RSV infections
DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost 940 Iowans tested positive for RSV in the first week of November, that's an increase of 128 cases from the week before. As families prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, doctors hope people are more cautious about interacting with each other because of RSV concerns.
KCCI.com
Libertarian Party of Iowa qualifies for major party status
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa now has three official major political parties. Libertarians join Republicans and Democrats on that list after their candidate for governor earned enough votes to qualify for major party status. Although Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart lost his race, he made history as the first Iowa...
KCCI.com
Cloudy and mild Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures for Thanksgiving will be right around 50. In fact, we’ll be near 50 or so through Saturday. Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid 40s, with the chance for a few showers, most of the activity will be focused SE Iowa.
KCCI.com
Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
KCCI.com
Iowa reaches $42.6M agreement with two opioid makers
DES MOINES, Iowa — New rules are now in place for opioid makers in Iowa. On Tuesday, the Iowa Attorney General's Office announced Iowa is getting $42.6 million from a nationwide settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies Teva and Allergan. “I am pleased to announce my support for this meaningful...
KCCI.com
More Iowans opting for premade Thanksgiving meal kits
WAUKEE, Iowa — Some Iowans are looking for easier ways to prep their Thanksgiving meals. Hy-Vee in Waukee gave us an inside look at how their holiday meal kits are made. Over 2,500 orders will be placed in the Des Moines metro, which means boxes will be filled with ready-to-go holiday meals.
