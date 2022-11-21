DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Skies are clear and temperatures are cooler following yesterday's cold frontal passage. High pressure is in control and this will promote an overall dry and mild next couple of days. As the center of the high moves east, winds will become more southwesterly and ultimately westerly leading to a warm and dry air mass transporting into the region. This will continue through Saturday until our next area of disturbed weather approaches from the south.

