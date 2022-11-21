Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building
(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
West Warwick man charged with robbing, assaulting double amputee
The suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a disabled man in West Warwick over the summer has been formally charged.
Eyewitness News
Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
Police investigating car found in water off Pawtucket pier
Police are investigating after a car was found in the water off Festival Pier in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
After fatal stabbing, Cadillac Lounge reopens under certain conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Cadillac Lounge in Providence will reopen after being closed for several days because of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning. The Board of Licenses said the strip club can reopen Wednesday night...
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to car versus tree accident, engulfed vehicle
The call came in just before 2:00 am this morning for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to the arrival of responders. A tone was transmitted for off-duty staffing, bringing 8 more firefighters in to...
ABC6.com
Man shot in head during targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the head during a targeted home invasion in Cranston. Col. Michael Winquist said they received a call at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots being fired on Smith Street. When officers arrived, Winquist said they found a man...
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
ABC6.com
Shooting in Providence Wednesday night being investigated as a homicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are currently on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night. Providence police responded to Hazael street around 6:30 pm for reports of a shooting. Maj. David Lapatin confirmed one person is dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
fallriverreporter.com
Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home
Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
Pawtucket officer hit, dragged by car during altercation
A Pawtucket police officer was injured and gunshots were fired during an incident Tuesday night that resulted in several arrests.
ABC6.com
53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash
HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
ABC6.com
Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy
A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
