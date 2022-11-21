ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building

(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Eyewitness News

Two arrested after burglary, fight with officers

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 4:23 p.m. on Thursday, state troopers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The caller advised police that the residence had been unoccupied for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers found Travis...
PUTNAM, CT
ABC6.com

Fall River man accused of shooting at another car while driving

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said a Fall River man was arrested after firing shots at another car Friday. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, Trooper Jacob Hass responded to reports of a man waving a gun out of his Nissan Altima and shooting at another car while driving northbound on Route 24.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man shot in head during targeted Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in the head during a targeted home invasion in Cranston. Col. Michael Winquist said they received a call at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots being fired on Smith Street. When officers arrived, Winquist said they found a man...
CRANSTON, RI
NECN

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Firefighter rescues family pet as heavy fire destroys Bristol County home

Officials say that heavy fire destroyed a single-family home in Bristol County early Friday morning as firefighters battled the blaze and rescued a family pet. According to Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Fire crews were dispatched to 30 Eisenhower Drive at approximately 2:55 a.m. It is believed that the fire had been burning for a significant amount of time before a 911 call was received, and as a result firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

53-year-old man charged in deadly Massachusetts Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a 53-year-old man is being charged in a deadly Apple store crash in Hingham. The crash happened on Derby Street at the Derby Street Shoppes Monday morning. District Attorney Tim Cruz said Monday an SUV crashed...
HINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Police crackdown on ‘Blackout Wednesday’

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across the nation are on the lookout for drunk drivers in the Ocean State, especially on “Blackout Wednesday” — the eve of Thanksgiving. North Kingstown Police Lt. Don Barrington expects to pull over 15 to 20 vehicles for suspected drunk...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County woman arrested after crash leads to death of Sheriff’s deputy

A Massachusetts woman has been charged in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening after a crash. According to WINK News, a Jeep was going north on I-75, south of US-17 in Florida when 30-year-old Cassandra Smith from Lakeville lost control of the Jeep. She veered from the left lane, crossed the center/right lanes, and entered the northbound paved shoulder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy