Lobster Fishermen/Women Invited to Lead 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade
The organizers of the 42nd Annual Downtown Ellsworth Christmas Parade have issued an open invitation to all local Lobster Fishermen/Women to lead the parade as Grand Marshals on Saturday, December 3rd!. Fishermen/women are encouraged to decorate/light up their truck or boats and help usher in the spirit of the season...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
First Bangor Waterfront Concert Of 2023 To Be Announced Monday
One of the great, and kind of surprising, things about living in Central Maine is how active the area is when it comes to concerts and live music. Way back in the day (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), Augusta was the place where all the major touring acts came. At that time, the Augusta Civic Center was brand new and was one of the largest concert venues in New England. Then, the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena) came along. At that point, because it was much closer to Maine's border with neighboring states, and because it was in a much larger area, Portland became the place to see concerts.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Ruby
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Ruby, a 1-year-old Shepherd mix. For more information, click here.
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are close to finalizing a land use agreement that supporters said would protect one of the most rural corners of the country from overdevelopment years after environmentalists raised concerns about McMansions rising in the area. The land use plan is an outgrowth of a yearslong debate about a large development once planned for Maine’s remote North Woods area. Timber company Weyerhaeuser once planned to build two resorts and about 1,000 home lots there, but scrapped the idea in 2019, citing economic concerns. State officials then began a new public process focused on steering growth in the area toward existing service centers such as Greenville and Rockwood, which are small communities more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Portland. The proposed planning document would rezone hundreds of acres owned by Weyerhaeuser. The proposal “protects important habitat” and “minimizes interference with natural resource based activities such as forestry, agriculture, and recreation,” the Maine Land Use Planning Commission said in public documents.
observer-me.com
Property owner blames Moosehead resort demise on lack of money
An ambitious project to redevelop a Moosehead Lake region ski resort crumbled because the developer’s financing collapsed, according to the property owner. The development team working to revive a partially defunct ski resort in Piscataquis County told Eastern Maine Development Corp. leaders Wednesday they will halt the $126.3 million project.
mainepublic.org
Millinocket paper mill revitalization could include wood pellet facility and rail upgrades
A wood pellet production facility and expanded rail lines are at the center of a new proposal to revitalize the former Great Northern Paper mill in Millinocket. The non-profit Our Katahdin said Monday that Arkansas-based Highland Carbon Solutions (HCS) has agreed to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility at the mill.
wabi.tv
Winterport man charged with burglary and theft
BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last...
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Seriously Injured in Newburgh, Maine
A 56-year-old female pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newburgh, Maine on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened in the vicinity of 2072 Carmel Road North around 1:30 p.m. 56-Year-Old was Seriously Injured after Being Hit by a Vehicle. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the...
foxbangor.com
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
foxbangor.com
Gas leak shuts down local road in Bangor
BANGOR–A gas leak in Bangor shut down Naylor Street Monday morning. Crews responded to the area after reports of an odor of gas. Bangor Natural Gas shut down Naylor Street for a couple hours while crews tracked down and secured a leak in the roadway on Monday. Some local...
WMTW
Police dismantle Maine drug trafficking operation
SULLIVAN, Maine — Police say they have dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested three men in Sullivan following an investigation that spanned several weeks. Police say the men were bringing fentanyl and other drugs into the...
Minor Earthquake in Washington County Sunday Morning
Washington County hasn't experienced an earthquake since September. That changed Sunday morning, November 20th when an earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 1 mile west of Steuben. The earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m. Did you feel it? If so, please share your observations with the USGS.
NECN
‘Destructive Devices' Found in Home Amid Maine Homicide Investigation
Maine State Police found "several destructive devices" while conducting a search of a home in connection with the investigation into last week's home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield, a news release from the agency said. State police were searching a home on East Side Road in Addison Saturday morning when...
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
wabi.tv
Corinna man sentenced for baby daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man has been sentenced Monday in Bangor to two years in jail for his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose. Zachary Borg, 28, will be out in less than a year after time already served. The judge said he can be released in...
foxbangor.com
Corrinna man sentenced for infant’s drug overdose
