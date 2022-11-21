In an effort to prevent more wild animal attacks, Yellowstone National Park issued a warning to tourists by riffing off the Fresh Prince theme song. The Yellowstone National Park social media crew shared the park’s version of the theme song. “In West Yellowstone, I was born and raised⁣/ On the valley floor was where I spent most of my days⁣/ Wallowin’, grunting, relaxing all cool⁣/ And eating lots of grasses, that’s right, no bull⁣/ When a couple of humans who were up to no good⁣/ Started making trouble in the bison neighborhood/ I got in a scuffle and the others got scared⁣/ Mama said, ‘You’re movin’ with the herd, you need more space and fresh air.’”

2 DAYS AGO