Yellowstone National Park Posts Pic of Weird Patches in Snow, and ‘They Aren’t Poppy Seeds’
Ready for a wild Thanksgiving fact from Yellowstone National Park? Take a look at this bizarre feat of nature that is very much alive. Fun Fact: If you see a “patch of snow looking like you lost all the poppy seeds off your bagel… You’ve got snow fleas!”
Good News Network
Pacific Salmon Will Regain Access to Hundreds of Miles of Spawning Grounds as Historic Dam Removal Gets Green Light
It’s been twenty years of advocacy and legal challenges, but the decision was made to carry out the largest dam removal in history to return the Klamath River in California to its natural state. Led by the Yurok, Klamath, and Karuk tribal nations, the demolition of four hydroelectric dams...
Yellowstone Issues ‘Fresh Prince’ Theme Song-Style Warning to National Park Tourists
In an effort to prevent more wild animal attacks, Yellowstone National Park issued a warning to tourists by riffing off the Fresh Prince theme song. The Yellowstone National Park social media crew shared the park’s version of the theme song. “In West Yellowstone, I was born and raised/ On the valley floor was where I spent most of my days/ Wallowin’, grunting, relaxing all cool/ And eating lots of grasses, that’s right, no bull/ When a couple of humans who were up to no good/ Started making trouble in the bison neighborhood/ I got in a scuffle and the others got scared/ Mama said, ‘You’re movin’ with the herd, you need more space and fresh air.’”
Texas Dog May Be the First to Visit All 63 National Parks
Meet service dog Ranger. Towing along his two proud companions, Bradley Sailer and Halie Noble, the Central Texas pup is on his way to becoming the first-ever dog to see all 63 of our national parks. As of this month, the trio is a third of the way through their journey.
Complete List of National Parks Open on Thanksgiving
While some families cozy up on the sofa to watch the Thanksgiving Day parades, others are lacing up their hiking boots to head to their nearby national park to start the holiday with a bit of fresh air. The majority of our 63 national parks remain closed today, but the lucky folks in North Carolina, California, Utah, Colorado and Virginia will still be able to access the coveted trails.
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks Offer Tips For Visiting During Thanksgiving Weekend
For many Americans, hitting the trails is an important part of spending time with their families, so it’s no surprise that Californians may be looking to visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks during Thanksgiving weekend. Knowing that the parks will likely become much busier in the coming days, officials have penned a few tips for safely exploring Sequoia and Kings Canyon.
Zion National Park Hiker Freezes to Death During 16-Mile Route Through the Narrows
A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
Woman Chased by Massive Turkeys at Great Smoky Mountains National Park: VIDEO
A massive turkey living in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park proved to a woman this Thanksgiving season that the hunters can easily become the prey. The Instagram page Tourons of Yellowstone posted footage of an unwitting tourist who stopped by the road of the Tennessee park in a section called Cade’s Cove to presumably take photos of the bird. But when she neared it, it turned on her.
