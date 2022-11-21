Read full article on original website
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December
A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year
The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest
It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
NCSD Rejects Charter School Application
On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
Reindeer Radio Returns To Casper on 101.9 FM for 24/7 Christmas Music
November 25th, 2022 marks the defrosting of all your favorite Christmas classics and jingle jams. Tune in 24/7 on 101.9 FM. From Mariah Carry to Elvis Presley, there's something to make every caroler's heart sing. Casper Reindeer Radio is back for another season of Christmas cheer. You will be able...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
The Snow Must Go On! Sunny Today, Snowy Tomorrow
Casper is SO ready for the snow. Bring on the snowmen, snow angels, snow balls, snow forts...bring. it. on. The National Weather Service is saying today will be sunny with a high near 31 degrees. Tonight's low is around 16 degrees. Tomorrow, however, has an 80 percent chance o snow....
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper
Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
