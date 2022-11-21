Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Facing eviction in NYC? You may qualify for free legal services, if there are enough lawyers.
Housing lawyers remain scarce even as New York City's right to counsel program promises to help connect tenants to lawyers. Court officials say lawyers have declined to take on more than 10,000 eviction cases as housing lawyers remain scarce. [ more › ]
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
foresthillspost.com
Three Queens Councilmembers Call on Fellow Lawmakers to Get Tough on Crime
Three Queens council members who are members of the Commonsense Caucus say their legislative colleagues are out of touch when it comes to tackling crime and have called on them to get tough on improving public safety. Council members Bob Holden, Vickie Paladino and Joann Ariola want their fellow lawmakers...
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
cityandstateny.com
New York City will cut some of its 21,000 vacant government positions
New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
newschoolfreepress.com
State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket
New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
New Jersey Globe
Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means
Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NY1
How City Councilmember Julie Won got to 'yes' on Innovation QNS
City Councilmember Julie Won got to yes. “It was extremely excruciating,” the Queens legislator told NY1 on Monday. “You saw how much public scrutiny there was.”. Won had for months withheld her support for the $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria, fighting for more affordability and condemning construction that is “only luxury, market-rate housing.”
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
nyc.gov
Mayor Adams Signs Two Bills Providing Support for Survivors of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in New York City
Intros. 153-A and 154-A Will Establish Housing Stability Program and Create Online Services Portal for Survivors of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today signed two bills to provide support for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence in New York City. Intro. 153-A amends New York City’s administrative code by establishing a housing stability program for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Intro. 154-A amends New York City’s administrative code by requiring the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and guide.
After Colorado Springs mass shooting, NY Gov. Hochul signs hate crime bills
Gov. Kathy Hochul. Anyone convicted of a hate crime will have to take training aimed at preventing future acts. [ more › ]
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prevent Hate Crimes and Protect New Yorkers
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced actions to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers. The Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support hate crime prevention and education efforts, building on the administration's efforts to increase funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for communities at risk. The first piece of legislation requires individuals convicted of hate crimes to, in addition to other penalties, undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education. The second establishes a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity, including, but not limited to diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Governor Hochul also encouraged community-based organizations to apply for $50 million in available funding to strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes, and extended the deadline for applications.
The Big Quit: NY Lawmakers address workforce challenge
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some call it “The Big Quit.” On Tuesday, lawmakers addressed the workforce shortage via a public hearing: why it’s happening and what can be done to prevent people from leaving their jobs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than 47 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, however New York […]
NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
