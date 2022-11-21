ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion

Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschoolfreepress.com

State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
New Jersey Globe

Baraka allies push back on what 2022 voter turnout in Newark means

Editor’s note: this Op-Ed was written in response to New Jersey Globe stories analyzing results of voter turnout in Newark and comparing turnout in Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange. The Road to 2025 in New Jersey is already heating up. New Jersey insiders are notorious for cherry-picking their favorites...
NEWARK, NJ
NY1

How City Councilmember Julie Won got to 'yes' on Innovation QNS

City Councilmember Julie Won got to yes. “It was extremely excruciating,” the Queens legislator told NY1 on Monday. “You saw how much public scrutiny there was.”. Won had for months withheld her support for the $2 billion Innovation QNS project in Astoria, fighting for more affordability and condemning construction that is “only luxury, market-rate housing.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyc.gov

Mayor Adams Signs Two Bills Providing Support for Survivors of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in New York City

Intros. 153-A and 154-A Will Establish Housing Stability Program and Create Online Services Portal for Survivors of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence. NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams today signed two bills to provide support for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence in New York City. Intro. 153-A amends New York City’s administrative code by establishing a housing stability program for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. Intro. 154-A amends New York City’s administrative code by requiring the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) to create an online services portal and guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prevent Hate Crimes and Protect New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced actions to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers. The Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support hate crime prevention and education efforts, building on the administration's efforts to increase funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for communities at risk. The first piece of legislation requires individuals convicted of hate crimes to, in addition to other penalties, undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education. The second establishes a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity, including, but not limited to diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Governor Hochul also encouraged community-based organizations to apply for $50 million in available funding to strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes, and extended the deadline for applications.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Big Quit: NY Lawmakers address workforce challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some call it “The Big Quit.” On Tuesday, lawmakers addressed the workforce shortage via a public hearing: why it’s happening and what can be done to prevent people from leaving their jobs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than 47 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, however New York […]
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

