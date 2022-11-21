Read full article on original website
Related
assetservicingtimes.com
SimCorp and Diligend partner on digitisation solution
SimCorp and Diligend partner on digitisation solution. Software-as-a-service company SimCorp and due diligence software provider Diligend have partnered to help clients further digitise their operations. Through the collaboration, clients’ due diligence responsibilities will become an operational process that can help them to identify and manage risks, both before and after...
assetservicingtimes.com
Intertrust Group: ‘Ad hoc' tech investment approach leaves private capital firms with ‘growing challenges’
Intertrust Group: ‘Ad hoc' tech investment approach leaves private capital firms with ‘growing challenges’. Almost half of private capital firms (48 per cent) believe their ad hoc and exploratory approach to adopting advanced technologies has left them facing a growing list of challenges, according to a study by Intertrust Group (Intertrust).
assetservicingtimes.com
Decarb Fast Track programme launched in Europe
METRON, Dalkia, BNP Paribas and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have partnered to create the Decarb Fast Track programme, which seeks to help 100 industrial companies reduce their energy consumption and meet CO2 emission reduction targets. Once the 100 successful applicants, based in France and across Europe, have been identified they...
SoftBank-backed Kavak laid off staff, plans 'significant' cuts-internal email
MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexican online used-car dealership Kavak plans significant spending cuts and has laid off staff as it prepares for a challenging 2023, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
assetservicingtimes.com
Eurazeo set to become majority NeoXam shareholder
Eurazeo has signed an agreement marking its intention to invest more than €100 million in financial software company NeoXam through its Small-Mid Buyout team, becoming its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Eurazeo’s global network and business development knowledge will help to boost NeoXam’s growth across sectors, moving into data...
Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
assetservicingtimes.com
Marco Polo Exchange partners with Rosenblatt Securities
Marco Polo Exchange partners with Rosenblatt Securities. Marco Polo Exchange (MPX) and Rosenblatt Securities have partnered to expand the distribution and execution services available to MPX's client base of foreign securities firms. As part of the mandate, MPX will offer its distribution automation solution to Rosenblatt's existing brokers. In turn,...
assetservicingtimes.com
SIX Digital Exchange welcomes Alexandre Kech
SIX Digital Exchange has appointed Onchain Custodian founder Alexandre Kech as business head of digital securities. Based in Switzerland, Kech will be responsible for the digital securities business including sales and relationship management, product development, business design and ecosystem expansion. Kech stepped down from his role as CEO of Onchain...
assetservicingtimes.com
ISDA launches full open-source version of DRR model
ISDA launches full open-source version of DRR model. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has launched the full open-source version of the Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) model. ISDA members and non-members will have access to the DRR model to support compliance with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC)...
Comments / 0