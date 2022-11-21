Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
ACI Worldwide’s Somya Patnaik on the Challenges in the Payments Ecosystem
ACI Worldwide‘s Somya Patnaik talks about the ongoing challenges in keeping up with regulatory mandates, from changes to reconciliation to security, and how ACI helps banks and FIs can help. Patnaik also mentions fraud and fragmented payment products as big challenges for institutions – customers more than ever demand fast and secure payment services, with the added advantage of them coming from one place.
TechCrunch
Atoa helps UK merchants cut down on card processing fees
The round was led by Leo Capital and Passion Capital, with participation from angel investors like GoCardless and Nested co-founder Matt Robinson, Moon Capital Ventures and MarketFinance co-founder Anil Stocker. Atoa co-founder Sid Narayanan told TechCrunch that he and co-founders Cian O’Dowd and Arun Rajkumar developed the idea for Atoa...
e-cryptonews.com
5 Obstacles For Blockchain Businesses That Work With Banks
We’ve had enough exposure to blockchain and its potential applications in numerous fields, notably the financial industry. However, conventional financial institutions are massive in size and history, making blockchain adoption a challenge. Local and international blockchain entrepreneurs spoke to entrepreneurs about the challenges they encounter when collaborating with financial institutions.
ffnews.com
Intix’s André Casterman Explains Why Banks Need to Get their Data In Order
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to André Casterman, the Chief Marketing Officer of data management company, Intix, about innovative regulators, and why banks need to get their transaction data in order. According to Castreman. The regulators want more data and faster reporting from banks – more planning and technology capabilities are required to facilitate this.
assetservicingtimes.com
Marco Polo Exchange partners with Rosenblatt Securities
Marco Polo Exchange partners with Rosenblatt Securities. Marco Polo Exchange (MPX) and Rosenblatt Securities have partnered to expand the distribution and execution services available to MPX's client base of foreign securities firms. As part of the mandate, MPX will offer its distribution automation solution to Rosenblatt's existing brokers. In turn,...
cryptonewsz.com
Huobi enhances transparency around HBTC H-Token
Huobi brings more security and transparency to its wrapped BTC token on the Ethereum mainnet. The venture has announced that it will deploy Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enhance transparency around the HBTC H-Token. Through this update, Huobi will enable the verification of BTC in reserve wallets with the total...
assetservicingtimes.com
OTP Bank selects Bloomberg as data provider
Hungary-based OTP Bank has selected Bloomberg as its data provider to support OTP Bank’s pre-trade and post-trade securities sanctions compliance. Through the adoption of Bloomberg’s sanctions data solution via Data License, OTP Bank will have access to legal entities and financial instruments identified as being potentially impacted by sanctions.
cryptopotato.com
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
financemagnates.com
MarksMan Update: Breakthroughs in Tech and User Experience Across the Board
The leading crypto spot liquidity platform, MarksMan Liquidity Hub, has just released a major update with groundbreaking new UI/UX features. To help consumers make the most of their crypto liquidity technology platform, this upgrade improves the speed at which prices are updated while also making the product more user-friendly and providing more thorough documentation.
assetservicingtimes.com
Decarb Fast Track programme launched in Europe
METRON, Dalkia, BNP Paribas and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have partnered to create the Decarb Fast Track programme, which seeks to help 100 industrial companies reduce their energy consumption and meet CO2 emission reduction targets. Once the 100 successful applicants, based in France and across Europe, have been identified they...
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
Consumer Bureau Takes Action to Protect Personal Data
CFPB takes steps to prevent financial institutions from profiting from personal financial data of customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has announced new efforts to protect personal data collected by financial institutions.
assetservicingtimes.com
Paul Maley takes on ISSA board role
The International Securities Services Association (ISSA) has appointed Paul Maley to its board, effective immediately. He currently serves as head of Deutsche Bank’s securities services business and UK and Ireland head of the company’s corporate bank. Maley has more than two decades’ experience in the industry, exclusively working...
Nonprofits Say ‘Thanks For Giving’ as Next Gen Payments Power Contributions
Urged on by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, 236 of the world’s wealthiest individuals have agreed to dedicate around $600 billion of their total wealth to charitable causes as part of the Giving Pledge, and the global reach of philanthropy counts more than 260,000 foundations in 39 countries. Three in every four of those foundations were established in just the past 25 years — and the late ‘90s don’t feel that long ago.
aiexpress.io
Vezgo Raises $750K in Pre-Seed Funding
Vezgo, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a Crypto Information API platform, raised $750K in Pre-Seed funding. Backers included Bitnomic Capital, Flinks Applied sciences, M2S Capital, Chouinard Household Workplace, Andrew Izyumov, and Rachid Ajaja. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct up its Go-to-Market gross sales crew...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) Publishes Global Study on Fintech Regulation, Emphasizes Financial Inclusion
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the University of Cambridge, has published its 3rd Global Fintech Regulator Survey. The document is being produced in partnership with the World Bank. CCAF is widely recognized as the top independent research firm following the development of financial technology in all...
TechCrunch
Consumer finance app Djamo eyes Francophone Africa expansion, backed by new $14M round
As with most fintechs across Africa, Djamo, launched by Régis Bamba and Hassan Bourgi last year, provides financial services for the underbanked and unbanked population. Its focus is on French-speaking markets where fewer than 25% of adults have bank accounts. One reason why this is so is that banks concentrate on affluent customers and those they deem profitable for business. But as banks slacked, mobile money from the region’s telcos filled in the gap, and in the last 10 years, their wallets have reached more than 60% of the population — proof of how many millions of French-speaking natives were hungry for financial services.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
Phone Arena
Ericsson, a 5G equipment supplier, starts a multi-million-pound 6G research in the UK
Currently, the latest-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks is 5G. Thanks to it, we have download speeds that were never possible before. However, in the near future, 5G will become a thing of the past and will give way to 6G. As part of a multi-million-pound investment focused on...
businesspartnermagazine.com
How Do You Choose the Best Ecommerce Platform for Startups?
As consumers are increasingly heading online to purchase all kinds of products, it’s not surprising that the number of ecommerce startup businesses is growing as well. If you’ve been thinking of launching your own online store, know that your choice of ecommerce platform can play a big part in your success.
