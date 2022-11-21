PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

Read full article on original website
very concerned
3d ago
How about some recommendations of psychology. people are not born to have cruel behavior. There's been social contacts that causes people to make bad choices.
Reply
3
Kim Goodman
2d ago
They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These kids have no consequences to their actions anymore!!!!!
Reply
3
whosnext98
3d ago
Apparently PETA isn’t commenting on the mink release the week before.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family flees to U.S. after escaping human traffickers; Teen loses kidney, left paralyzed
A teenager left permanently disabled after surviving an attack by human traffickers now lives at the Montgomery County Stillwater Center in Dayton, according to the Public Information Officer (PIO) with Montgomery County Job Center. Surur Ali was only seven years old when his family was kidnapped attempting to flee northeast...
Wayne County farmer's Facebook page hit by hackers who are posting racy photos
Small businesses in Central Indiana say they are locked out of their Facebook pages because of hackers.
Students aboard an Ohio school bus dial 911, accuse driver of crime that never occurred, police say
DAYTON, Ohio — Students aboard a bus for a charter school ignited a police investigation and a reaction from their school when one of the riders dialed 911, and another texted 911, to accuse the driver of a crime that never occurred. Last week, the Dayton school bus driver...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Real Men Read shows importance of books and reading
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – One of the main goals of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is to provide role models for kids in the region. They of course do that through matches, but also through a program called Real Men Read. They have men from the...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help – update
*** UPDATE: suspect has been identified and located ***. The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or...
Ohio juvenile in custody after video shows ‘cruel acts’ done to calf
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation and identified multiple juvenile suspects. One of those juveniles is now in custody.
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County
CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
Times-Bulletin
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
Huber Heights Police: Too early to say if father, 78, will be charged in shooting of son, 51
HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE @ 11:05 p.m. Police plan to take their evidence in the Thanksgiving Day shooting involving a father and son on Millhoff Drive to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, said Huber Heights Sgt. Cory Siegrist, who noted it was too early to say whether a charge or charges would be filed.
hometownstations.com
Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings.
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Wrongfully convicted Fairborn man awarded $45M by federal jury
DAYTON — A Fairborn man who was wrongfully convicted and spent decades in prison was just awarded the largest civil rights award in Ohio history. Roger Dean Gillispie, served 20 years in prison for the rape and kidnappings of three women in Miami and Harrison Townships that he did not commit.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death
LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
Suspect in killing of Richmond Officer Burton considers ditching lawyers, faces death penalty
RICHMOND, Ind. — The man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton made his first court appearance on Wednesday. The state enhanced Phillip Lee’s charges after the officer’s death in September, and he now faces murder and the death penalty. During the hearing, 13News...
Comments / 7