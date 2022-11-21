ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

By Kymmi Amato
wfft.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

very concerned
3d ago

How about some recommendations of psychology. people are not born to have cruel behavior. There's been social contacts that causes people to make bad choices.

Reply
3
Kim Goodman
2d ago

They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. These kids have no consequences to their actions anymore!!!!!

Reply
3
whosnext98
3d ago

Apparently PETA isn’t commenting on the mink release the week before.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Ohio Police Department needs your help – update

*** UPDATE: suspect has been identified and located ***. The Greenville Ohio Police Department is currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier today (11/21) from within our city at the Greenville Eagles in which a large sum of cash was taken. If you have any information regarding the identity or...
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book

PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County

CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police Captain proposes drug prevention plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne will receive $4.8 Million over the next 18 years from a multi-state opioid lawsuit against major drug companies. At least 70% of the settlement money is supposed to go toward drug prevention and recovery resources. Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter has spent...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

School districts consider arming teachers

VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
VAN WERT, OH
hometownstations.com

Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy