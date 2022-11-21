PETA calls on Celina City Schools to implement empathy curriculum after kid is arrested for doing cruel acts to a calf

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO