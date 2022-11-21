Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Take A Trip Bike Bags; Cool Colors and Clever Craftsmanship Collide!
Late last month, I attended the Philly Bike Expo for the first time. It was quite the experience, getting to see all of the amazing small frame builders. But, there were quite a few amazing small bag makers there as well. And you know how much I love bike bags and small bag makers.
Bikerumor
Esker Cycles Introduces Two New Titanium Steeds w/ the Walden Ti Fat Bike & Lorax Ti Gravel Bike!
Calling Big Sky Country home, and making bikes worthy of their state moniker, Esker Cycles have released two new titanium freedom machines, the Walden Ti Fat Bike and the Lorax Ti Gravel Bike. Esker is a...
Bikerumor
Rimpact Pro V2 Tire Inserts go Wider for Better Stability & Protection
Rimpact has updated, rather than reinvented, its line of mountain bike tire inserts. The design didn't require an overhaul, as evidenced by the various accolades it has picked up over the years, one of which was our Editor's Choice Award back in 2020. So, what's new? The Rimpact Pro V2 and Original V2 tire inserts are now wider where it counts, tighter on the rim, more resistant to stretch, and more, all while adding little to no weight penalty. Here's more.
Bikerumor
aeroe Spider Fat Rack: Built For Any Fat Bike or Fat eBike
Because you can pedal just about anywhere on a fattie, it makes a lot of sense to load yours down with racks so you'll be kitted out once you get there. But anyone who tries...
Bikerumor
Getting a Foot in at the HANDZ Bicycles Booth at Philly Bike Expo
The Philly Bike Expo yielded a lot of bike-nerdy stuff to get through while wandering the show. For instance, I had a nice conversation with Ryan Burnham of Handz Bicycles. Ryan is the owner and chief frame builder at Handz Bicycles out of New Hampshire.
Bikerumor
Create Your Own Custom Engraved Wolf Tooth Multi-Tool, But Only Until Dec. 1st!
Looking for a holiday gift for someone special? Yourself included?. Until Dec. 1, Wolf Tooth will offer custom-lasered multi-tools with whatever message your pedaling heart desires. Personalized messages can be engraved on three of the bike company's most popular tools: the 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool, Pack Pliers, and 8-Bit Pack Pliers.
Bikerumor
Holiday Gift Guide – The Best Gifts for Road Cyclists
Do you have a hard time finding the best gifts for the road cyclists in your life? Do they prefer long open roads instead of endless rock gardens? Well, our experts compiled a list of the coolest gear for the road cyclist on your holiday list this season. We have gifts ideas ranging from $25 stocking stuffers to the max — helping you dial in exactly the right gear for your budget and riders' needs.
Bikerumor
Cooking Downhill (with Butter!) in Specialized Gravity DH Gear | Review
This spring when Specialized released the Loic Bruni signature Butter Collection, they set me up with the whole Butter kit plus a bunch of other gravity gear. Throughout the spring, summer and fall I've been riding in all the various pieces.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Oppenau, Germany
Photo submitted by Ken Cope, "Here is my 'so old I can't remember what year it is' Simplon Pavo poised above the sunset on a rainy day in the Black Forest in Germany on the 19th of November. It was hard to motivate myself to get out in the wet and cold weather, but nature made it worth my while. The photo is taken at the Wahlhozhütte on a local ride that I frequent above a town called Oppenau." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Encinitas, California
Photo submitted by Ben Zuehlsdorf, "Overlooking the Pacific Ocean just before sunset on a beautiful autumn day in Encinitas, CA." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
