Photo submitted by Ken Cope, "Here is my 'so old I can't remember what year it is' Simplon Pavo poised above the sunset on a rainy day in the Black Forest in Germany on the 19th of November. It was hard to motivate myself to get out in the wet and cold weather, but nature made it worth my while. The photo is taken at the Wahlhozhütte on a local ride that I frequent above a town called Oppenau." We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.

1 DAY AGO